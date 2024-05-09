Glen Powell in Talks to Star in JJ Abrams’ Next Film

Details about the director's project have not been revealed

Following their collaboration on the upcoming documentary “The Blue Angles,” Glen Powell is now in talks to star in the next feature film directed by JJ Abrams, TheWrap has Learned.

No deal has been reached nor have any plot details been revealed about the film, but Powell is said to be Abram’s preferred choice for the role.

If the deal comes through, it adds to Powell’s already very busy schedule. Earlier Wednesday, it was announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Anyone But You” star will join Anthony Mackie and Academy Award winner Laura Dern in “Monsanto,” the upcoming film from writer/director John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side,” “Saving Mr. Banks”). It will be produced by Rocket Science.

Powell also stars in “Hit Man,” which he cowrote with director Richard Linkater and also produced. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival and will hit Netflix in June following a theatrical release later this month. He’ll also be seen later this summer “Twisters,” the sequel to the 1996 film.

The film will be the first Abrams has directed since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

