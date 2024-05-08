“Twisters” is approaching.

The legacy sequel to the storm-chasing favorite, which was released the same summer as the first “Mission: Impossible,” touches down this July. And a new trailer for “Twisters,” focusing on Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell (plus lots of cool tornadoes), has just been unveiled. Watch it above.

Based on the trailer, it looks like Jones’ character was attempting to use technology based on Dorothy in the original film (those little balls that were supposed to track information about the tornado and give advance warning), but kept hitting dead ends. She joins a team of science-focused tornadoes, but ultimately partners up with Powell’s cowboy tornado chaser.

Much like the original film, “Twisters” has a murderer’s row of amazing character actors in supporting roles, including Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, David Corenswet, Daryl McCormack, Katy O’Brian and Nik Dodani.

What’s striking about this trailer is how much it looks, but more importantly feels, like the original movie, which was director Jan de Bont’s celebrated follow-up to “Speed.” The way the camera moves, the lens flares, the tornadoes (once again conjured by the wizards at Industrial Light & Magic). Also something of a throwback: the promise, at the end of the trailer, of “Twisters: The Album” coming soon. (The original movie’s soundtrack was memorably led by a Van Halen song recorded for the album, alongside tracks by Rusted Root, Soul Asylum, Goo Goo Dolls and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Hey, it was 1996.)

“Twisters” was directed by “Minari” breakout Lee Isaac Chung and written by Mark L. Smith, based on a story by Joseph Kosinski, who was the original director on the project and developed the movie for a while. It was produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and was shot by cinematographer Dan Mindel.

“Twisters” hits theaters on July 19.