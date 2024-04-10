Glen Powell charmed audiences this past winter with “Anyone But You.” Now, he’s stepping into the leading man spot for the first time with Universal’s “Twisters,” which got a sneak peek introduced by the actor at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“We all signed on for this movie thinking we were going to be in a soundstage covered in dots,” Powell said. “We had an actual jet engine hit us with everything. They pelted us in ice.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones then talked about the film while her costars, Anthony Ramos and Powell, got pelted by leaves and an inflatable cow with an industrial fan.

“This is meant to be a joyful, fun ride,” director Lee Isaac Chung added.

The footage included a twister hitting a rodeo and sucking a pickup into the storm’s vortex. The storm-chasing trio can then be seen shooting fireworks into a twister, while another scene shows them flying into two tornadoes.

“Fear is the reason you do it, you don’t face your fears, you ride them,” Powell says in the trailer.

“Twisters” is a loose sequel to “Twister,” the Jan de Bont disaster film that became one of the highest grossing films of 1996. Powell will star alongside Edgar-Jones, a storm chaser who gets back into the game after being the sole survivor of a chase gone wrong that killed all of her friends. Chung, director of the Oscar-winning “Minari,” helms the film.

“Twisters” will be released on July 19.