The always gracious Glenn Close did not win an Oscar this year for her role in “Hillbilly Elegy,” but she proved she probably has a shot at “Dancing With The Stars.”

During a game segment called “Questlove’s Oscars Trivia,” actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery, who was in Best Picture nominee “Judas and the Black Messiah,” circulated among the socially-distanced crowd to ask audience members to answer questions about songs that Questlove played.

He then challenged the 74-year-old actress with a question about the 1988 song “Da Butt.”

Much to Howery’s surprise, Close — who won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in “Sunset Boulevard” (and is attached to a long-awaited film version) — was more than ready for her close-up.

“Wait a second, I know – that’s ‘Da Butt,'” she said, acting as if she hadn’t already agreed to the bit. “It was a classic song by the great Washington, D.C. go-go band E.U. (Experience Unlimited).”

“Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie ‘School Daze,’ and my friends at the Oscars missed it and it wasn’t nominated so it couldn’t have won, which I think is –” she added, just before the audio cut out the ensuing expletive.

But then came the shocker — Close responded to Howery’s request to show off her dance moves, enthusiastically shaking her posterior in her sparkly blue gown. And she could not be ignored.

Howery was duly impressed (“It was dope and uncomfortable at the same time”) and then cracked up the audience and Close with this line: “This was the blackest Oscars of all time, y’all.” He then advised Questlove to keep playing “Da Butt” to da next break.