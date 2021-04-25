The ending of the 93rd Academy Awards was quite a shocker, with a run of show that shifted Best Actor to the final award of the night — prompting many to assume they did so because Chadwick Boseman posthumously was going to win the Oscar for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

It made sense. It would have been a touching way to end the show, and to pay tribute to a beloved star who died last year of cancer.

But the assumption that they moved Best Actor to the end in place of Best Picture was based on the idea the powers running the Oscars ceremony actually knew for sure who was gonna win. And if they were hoping for a Boseman victory, they made a big mistake.

Because instead of that happening, the award went to Anthony Hopkins for “The Father.” And since Hopkins wasn’t even at the Oscars, the ceremony ended immediately after the award was announced, with presenter Joaquin Phoenix looking as confused as anybody.

It was certainly one of the stranger moments in recent Oscar history, up there at least in terms of bizarre emotional impact with that time “La La Land” briefly stole the Best Picture Oscar that actually belonged to “Moonlight.”

Naturally, that meant that just about every single person watching the Oscars immediately fired off a tweet reacting to what just happened. How could they not?

We’ve assembled a collection of those below for you to enjoy, if you wanna relive that absolutely insane conclusion to the show.

oscars ending this way is true “the year 2020” representation — jonny sun’s new book is out now!! (@jonnysun) April 26, 2021

in all seriousness it is very, very gross that the academy used chadwick’s likeness to get coverage for the swag bags, used the anticipation of his win to retain viewership, and then gave him… nothing — hot girl midsommar (@verymimi) April 26, 2021

The irony is that right now everybody who watched #oscars is as confused as Anthony Hopkins in “The Father.” — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 26, 2021

And that, folks, is why you end with Best Picture — Jason Bailey PLUS (@jasondashbailey) April 26, 2021

They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

Soderbergh handed the Academy a layup and they made it an own goal smh — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) April 26, 2021

lol well OK — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) April 26, 2021

Anthony Hopkins said “just use the most recent headshot” — dumbfoundead (@dumbfoundead) April 26, 2021

That ended worse than The Sopranos — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 26, 2021

Film twitter meltdown in 3… 2… 1… — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) April 26, 2021

The Oscars ended so weird people are probably calling their cable providers like after the Sopranos finale. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) April 26, 2021

Sooooooo lemme get this straight:



They rushed the 'in memoriam' section to get to Chadwick's face last



Changed the order of the winners to tease Chadwick winning last



and then at the end of the night everyone gets an NFT of Chadwick's head?



This all feels wrong.#Oscars — Rendy Jones (@Rendy_Jones) April 26, 2021

Joaquin Phoenix presenting the award for Best Actor pic.twitter.com/I0idpixzSr — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) April 26, 2021

Joaquin Phoenix: “And the Oscar goes to… Anthony Hopkins GOOD NIGHT EVERYONE!”



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/7dayybclm5 — Kurtis Seaboldt (@KSeaboldt) April 26, 2021

Anthony Hopkins is without fault. Class-act and brilliant performance in The Father. Truly, he, Boseman, and Ahmed were all neck and neck for me.



Fault is on the Oscar producers who, for ratings, needlessly made the loss of an icon even harder on those anticipating his honor. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) April 26, 2021

