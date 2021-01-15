‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ Moves Up 2 Months to March Release

“Godzilla Vs. Kong,” the Warner Bros. and Legendary monster epic, will now open March 26 of this year, moving up two months from its planned summer release in May 2021.

The schedule change comes after Warner Bros. and Legendary were reported to be close to reaching a deal for the film’s following WarnerMedia’s decision to put its entire 2021 release on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. also recently moved “The Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” out of a March debut to now open in the fall.

“Godzilla Vs. Kong” is the mashup between the rebooted “Godzilla” and “King Kong” franchises and is directed by Adam Wingard from a script by Terry Rossio.

The movie stars people from both franchises, including Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir

