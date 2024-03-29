‘Godzilla x Kong’ Roars to $10 Million From Thursday Previews

Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” earned a strong $10 million from Thursday preview screenings on TK screens, topping the $6.3 million earned by the summer 2019 film “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

“Godzilla x Kong” is the fifth installment in Legendary’s “MonsterVerse” series and the follow-up to the 2021 film “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which was the first major tentpole to hit theaters as they reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic closures.

With this start, “Godzilla x Kong” is set to blow past the $48 million 5-day Easter weekend opening of that film, as well as the $50-53 million pre-release projections set for it. Unless the film has a significantly frontloaded performance, this preview total could be the signal of a significantly higher opening weekend than what trackers predicted.

Critics have been mixed on the film with a 55% Rotten Tomatoes score, but the MonsterVerse, like “Jurassic World,” is the sort of franchise where critics will have little impact on the box office as long as the film provides the big screen spectacle that fans are looking for. By all accounts, “The New Empire” does just that, though we will have to wait until Friday night for CinemaScore grades and other audience metrics to come in.