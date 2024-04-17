“The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron shamed “The Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist for putting a “stain on love” following the news of their divorce.

“They put a stain on love and Bachelor Nation because … [‘The Golden Bachelor’ brought so much joy back to ‘The Bachelor,’ of not these people wanting to go on just to be influencers — that brought joy and true love — that we thought,” Cameron said on SiriusXM’s Today Show Radio’s Happy Hour show. “And then they just pulled the rug right out from under us.”

Noting the couple’s three-month marriage, following their live ceremony broadcast on ABC in January, Cameron noted it “make[s] all [his] relationships seem very long.”

“I’m a dating expert compared to them,” Cameron quipped.

After hearing about the couple’s issues regarding where they would settle down, Cameron likened Turner and Nist’s dilemma to that of his father, whom he notes is older, single and “set in his ways.”

“I imagine Gerry and Theresa don’t want to change their ways,” Cameron said. “He doesn’t want to leave Indiana, where his family is, and she doesn’t want to leave … New Jersey, where she wants to live. It’s just two stubborn old people, you know? And when you get older you get more stubborn.”

Cameron’s comments come several days after “The Golden Bachelor” second runner-up Faith Martin spoke out regarding her ex’s divorce, telling People last week, “I wish them both all the happiness in the world, and I’m sure this was a traumatic thing to go through for both of them, so my heart goes out to them,”

“I think it is important to realize that on a show like this … to be so transparent and so much yourself filled with honesty and truth and ask those right questions,” Martin said. “That’s why it’s such a serious thing. You got to ask the right questions to see if things could really, really work, and perhaps they just did not have enough time for that.”

“The Golden Bachelor” premiered in September 2023 and concluded with Turner’s proposal to Nist in the finale episode, as well as the announcement that the couple would be getting married in a live wedding special, which aired Jan. 4. A “Golden Bachelorette” spin-off series is set to premiere this fall.

Just over three months later, Turner and Nist announced their breakup on “Good Morning America,” which Turner admitting “we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.”