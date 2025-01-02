Glenn Close, Anthony Mackie, Salma Hayek and More Among Presenters at 2025 Golden Globes

Anya Taylor-Joy, Kaley Cuoco, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh and more are also presenting at this year’s ceremony

Glenn Close, Anthony Mackie, Salma Hayek (Getty Images)
Glenn Close, Anthony Mackie, Salma Hayek Pinault and more have been selected as the presenters for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.

The full list of presenters includes: Close, Mackie, Hayek, Andrew Garfield, Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O’Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoë Kravitz.

They join comedian Nikki Glaser, who’ll make Golden Globes history as the first woman to host solo.

The awards ceremony kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 5 from 5 p.m. PST to 8 p.m. PST on CBS, and it will air live from from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The event will also be streaming live for Paramount+ who have the Showtime bundle subscription.

Nominations for the awards ceremony are in, with Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical “Emilia Pérez” leading the pack with 10 nominations, nearly mirroring Robert Altman’s record of 11 nominations for his flick “Nashville” in 1976. Other nominated works include “The Brutalist” with seven nominations, and in third place is Edward Berger’s “Conclave.”

