Nikki Glaser to Host 2025 Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser will officially be hosting the 2025 Golden Globes. The awards show will be broadcast live on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. The awards show will also be available to stream live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch the ceremony the next day.

This comes after a strong year for the comedian. Glaser was a standout during Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” and is currently nominated for two Emmys for her HBO special, “Someday You’ll Die.” Specifically, the special is nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming for editor Guy Harding.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front-row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage),” said Glaser in a statement. “The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so). It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes).”

Glaser went on to note that “some of my favorite jokes of all time” have come from the Globes, pointing to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s time hosting the awards show as well as Ricky Gervais’ quips. “I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled). This is truly a dream job. Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I’ve binged over the past year. It was all worth it (‘Below Deck: Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 will be nominated, right?)” Glaser concluded.

“Nikki Glaser brings a fresh and unmatched candor to her comedy and to the Golden Globes,” Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of Dick Clark Productions and Penske Media Corporation, said in a statement. “Her unapologetic style made her an obvious and compelling choice as host for this year’s event. We’re hopeful this could be the first of many Golden Globes where Nikki will surprise and delight our CBS audience, as well as our audiences around the globe.”

