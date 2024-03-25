The Golden Globes and CBS have set a five-year broadcast deal, the network announced Monday.

After airing the 81st annual show this January, CBS renewed its broadcast agreement with the awards ceremony for the next five years, kicking off with the January 2025 show.

The 2024 Golden Globes ceremony averaged 9.96 million viewers, up 50% year over year and its largest audience since 2020. The telecast was also the third-largest live-streamed CBS special event on Paramount+ ever in terms of average minute audience and reach.

“CBS’ collaboration with the Globes for this year’s broadcast was a big win for both of us and established strong momentum for awards shows in 2024,” CBS president and CEO George Cheeks said in a statement. “The Globes is a one-of-a-kind live event that adds another marquee special and valuable promotional platform to CBS’ annual calendar. I’m excited to expand the partnership with Jay [Penske] and the entire team to continue to drive the Globes forward.”

“Today marks a significant milestone for the Globes as we solidify our partnership with CBS and Paramount+ for the next five years,” Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne added. “We are incredibly proud of the audience we garnered in 2024 and look forward to building upon the immense success to make the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards the best and most memorable show yet.”

CBS became the Globes’ new broadcast partner in November 2023 after NBC declined to renew its contract. The move ended the ceremony’s longstanding broadcast partnership with the network after NBC first began airing it in 1996.

Viewership for the 2023 show saw a 8.7% decrease from 2021, when the Globes drew in 6.9 million viewers on NBC. The 2022 Golden Globes were not televised on NBC nor any other broadcast network following controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the embattled organization behind the Golden Globes.

In addition to the Globes, the American Music Awards are also slated to move to CBS after ending its contract with ABC following the November 2022 telecast.

The Golden Globes and American Music Awards are produced and owned by Dick Clark Productions, which is itself owned by Penske Media Corporation, the parent company for Hollywood trade publications Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.