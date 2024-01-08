You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

Viewership for the 2024 Golden Globes was up a whopping 50% from last year.

As movie and TV lovers tuned in to the first major awards show of the year, the 81st annual Golden Globes brought in 9.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day fast national out of home viewing figures. Sunday night’s telecast, which was the evening’s most-watched entertainment program, also marks the award show’s highest viewership since 2020.

After moving from the Globes’ previous broadcast home on NBC to this year’s three-hour ceremony on CBS, the show grew its audience significantly after the 2023 Golden Globes brought in 6.3 million total viewers.

As the ceremony streamed on Paramount+, the Globes reached the streaming platform’s largest live-streaming audience for an awards show across Paramount+ and other CBS platforms since the 2023 Grammys in February, and scored the streamer’s second biggest audience for a live-streamed CBS special event on Paramount+ ever.

On social media, the star-studded show — which generated buzz surrounding best friends Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez as well as new couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner — the Globes ranked as the night’s top program as the show reached nearly 30 billion potential impressions. #GoldenGlobes trended in the top 10 in the U.S. for eight hours on social media platforms.

Viewership for the 2023 show saw a 8.7% decrease from 2021, when the Globes drew in 6.9 million viewers on NBC. The 2022 Golden Globes were not televised on NBC nor any other broadcast network following controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the embattled organization behind the Golden Globes.

Following last year’s 2023 ceremony, NBC declined to renew its contract with the Globes, ending the ceremony’s longstanding broadcast partnership with the network after NBC first began airing the ceremony in 1996. In November, CBS was announced as the Globes new broadcast partner.

Despite the striking growth when compared to last year’s show, the CBS ceremony struggled to rebound to its pre-pandemic numbers when compared to the January 2020 pre-pandemic Globes drew 18.4 million viewers on NBC, as well as its 2019 counterpart that brought in 18.6 million viewers.