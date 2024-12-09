Golden Globes 2025: ‘Emilia Pérez’ Dominates With 10 Nominations as ‘The Bear’ Leads TV

Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical “Emilia Pérez” came away with the most Golden Globes nominations by far on Monday morning. The film received 10 nods, just one shy of the record set by Robert Altman’s “Nashville” in 1976.

Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez” scored a best best motion picture nod, as well as nominations for director Audiard; actress Karla Sofía Gascón; supporting actresses Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña; and two original songs, “El Mal” and “Mi Camino.” (Record holder “Nashville” received two noms in the defunct category of Best New Star, making the “Emilia Pérez” total more impressive.)

In second place was “The Brutalist” with 7 nominations, which included Brady Corbet for director and screenplay; Adrien Brody for actor; Felicity Jones for supporting actress and Guy Pearce for supporting actor.

Edward Berger’s Vatican potboiler “Conclave” came in third place with six nominations, while critical darling “Anora” and “The Substance” tied for fourth with five nods. “The Substance” director Coralie Fargeat was one of two women who made the best director cut this year; Payal Kapadia was also recognized for her Cannes Grand Prix-winning “All We Imagine As Light.”

Box office phenomenon “Wicked” received four nominations, tying with “Challengers,” “A Real Pain” and “The Wild Robot.”

Netflix racked up the most nominations among distributors in the film category (13 total) and on the TV side, where it picked up another 23. It was followed by HBO/Max (14) and FX/Hulu (10). Among individual series, FX’s “The Bear” led the way with five nominations: best musical or comedy series; lead actress Aya Edebiri; lead actor Jeremy Allen White; supporting actress Liza Colón-Zayas and supporting actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and FX on Hulu’s “Shōgun” tied for second place with four nominations apiece.

Notable snubs included total shut-outs for “The Piano Lesson,” “Blitz,” “Unstoppable,” “Nosferatu,” and Mike Leigh’s “Hard Truths,” whose lead actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste has won prizes from the New York and Los Angeles critics groups.

Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the nominees for the 82nd Golden Globes, which will air on CBS (and stream on Paramount+) on Sunday, January 5, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

This year’s awards mark the second Globes since the Hollywood Foreign Press Associations was disbanded amid accusations of discrimination and improper behavior within the organization. In 2023, Penske Media Eldridge acquired all rights to the Golden Globes from the HFPA and the ceremony found a new home on CBS. Studios and celebrities have appeared to embrace the new version of the Globes, in which voting is done by more than 300 journalists and critics, most of them based outside the United States, instead of the fewer than 100 L.A.-based full- and part-time journalists that used to pick the nominees and winners.

The majority of those old voters are still able to cast ballots for the Globe and are paid to participate.



Here is the full list of nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”



Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”



Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator II”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Girl with the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell, “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Best Director — Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Edward Berger, “Conclave”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”

Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”

Kris Bowers, “The Wild Robot”

Clément Ducol, Camille, “Emilia Pérez”

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, “Challengers”

Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part Two”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt

“Compress/Repress,” Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino

“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

“Forbidden Road,” Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille



Best Television Series – Drama

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Baby Reindeer”

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”

Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Love You”

Ali Wong, “Single Lady”

Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”



