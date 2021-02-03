Golden Globes Nominees ‘Grateful,’ ‘Proud’ and ‘Beyond Thrilled’ – See More Star Reactions

The nominations are in for the 78th Annual Golden Globe awards — and so are the reactions from those who were lucky enough to get a nod.

As per usual, many newly minted nominees said they were “honored,” “grateful,” “thrilled” and “proud” on Wednesday after the nominations were announced — including writer Peter Morgan, actresses Emma Corrin and Andra Day and Sacha Baron Cohen, who picked up nominations both for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” But some are also “overwhelmed,” “humbled” and have “no words” after receiving recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this year.

See statements from all the overwhelmed nominees below. Readers can find the full list of 2021 Golden Globes nominations here.

Gary Oldman, Best Actor – Drama, “Mank”

“Despite a stressed pandemic year, there is a comfort of sorts in embracing traditions, perhaps it is a hopeful sign that we will get out of this eventually. The Golden Globes are such a sign of both tradition and normal. So, not to trivialize the current state of affairs, it remains a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press. I am proud to be included with my fellow artists, and incredibly proud at the recognition Mank has received across the board today.”

Peter Morgan, Best Television Series, Drama, “The Crown”

“All of us on ‘The Crown’ are thrilled to be recognised in this way by the HFPA. This season really seems to have resonated with audiences of all generations all around the world, and we could not be more grateful or more proud.”

Emma Corrin, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama, “The Crown”

“Thank you thank you! I am truly honored to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women! Working on ‘The Crown’ was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and helped guide me through, including my wonderful friend, Josh O’Connor who has so deservingly been recognised today as well. It has been a privilege to be part of ‘The Crown’ family and to portray our version of Diana… “Well, You Know, By Being A Mad Tree.”

Andra Day, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

“Gratitude. God is great. No other words can describe how I feel. Grateful to Lee, SLP, Tasha, Thom, my co-stars, the entire cast and production, to Hulu, and the whole team that believes and is working tirelessly for this. Thank you to the voters, outlets and fans that support us and Billie. Y’all are a big blessing.”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled that the Hollywood Foreign Press has recognized both THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 and BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM. These nominations are a tribute to the talented creative teams that led and supported both films from inception to this moment. I especially want to congratulate the visionary of CHICAGO 7, Aaron Sorkin, and BORAT’s Tutar, the incredible Maria Bakalova. These two films are different, but they share a common theme–sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce. Thank you to the HFPA for this ridiculous amount of nominations. I’m so honored–and in the event that we don’t win, I promise to hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the results.”

Lily Collins, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, “Emily in Paris”

“Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in Emily in Paris and for the show’s nomination! I’m beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long. The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most. I’m so proud of this show and so thankful to the HFPA, Netflix, Darren and the entire cast and crew without whom Emily would be truly lost. I’m also incredibly proud of my MANK family and sending them so much love as well! I’m overwhelmed with happiness. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. Bisous!”

Glen Keane, Best Picture – Animated, “Over the Moon”

“What a tremendous honor for ‘Over the Moon’ to be recognized today with a Golden Globe nomination. We truly hope the message of our film touches those who need inspiration to open themselves up to love–especially in the darkest of times. From Audrey Wells’ beautiful script to our mighty songwriting team, unforgettable acting performances from our cast, to the artistry and heart our crew poured into this film everyday…we literally lived each moment of Fei Fei’s journey as if it were our own. On behalf of the entire Over the Moon family, a huge thank you to the HFPA for this recognition!”

Gillian Anderson, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role, “The Crown”

“I am so thankful to the HFPA for this nomination and for recognising me alongside these extraordinary women, and also to the fans of The Crown for supporting us this season. It was an honour to be a part of it. I owe a lot to Cate Hall and Amy Roberts for their collaboration, vision and genius in making our Thatcher come to life.”

Brendan Gleeson, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role, “The Comey Rule”

“I’m on set in London and just heard the brilliant news. A big shout out to Jeff Daniels — the yin to my yang and the finest scene partner in any Oval Office. A big thanks to Billy Ray, James Comey and all the cast and crew…and to Showtime for airing this timely series. I’m thrilled and honored by this recognition.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television, “Normal People”

“Whaaaaaat?! I am completely honoured to have been nominated today alongside such immensely talented actors, some of whom I have grown up idolising and am so grateful to have worked alongside my now dearest friend Paul Mescal. Playing Marianne was a beautiful and complex journey and she is a character who I will always treasure close to my heart, and indeed fringe!”

Trent Reznor, Best Original Score, “Mank” and “Soul”

“Both Soul and Mank led us down unfamiliar roads as composers. We are beyond thrilled for your recognition of our work on both films. We’d like to thank both camps — Pixar and David Fincher — for being such generous collaborators and for providing such rich canvasses to explore. Thank you HFPA.”

