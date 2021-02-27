Here’s How To Stream The 2021 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The most wonderful time of year is upon us: award season. The Golden Globe ceremony officially kicks off the start of award shows on Sunday, Feb. 28. And for those who want the full Golden Globes experience, which usually includes an exhaustive pre-show and red carpet, here are your streaming options — and some things you should know.

Obviously, with COVID-19 still affecting most of the world, no one will be walking down the red carpet in person in fancy dresses like they normally would. But we’re all making the best of it. The official Golden Globes Awards red carpet pre-show will start streaming from its official twitter account @GoldenGlobes as well as on NBC’s website at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. You’ll need a provider log-in to watch the live stream on the website. For those who want to watch on their TV, NBC will have its own pre-show hosted by stars Jane Lynch and Susan Kelechi Watson starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

And yes, E! is still holding their usual red carpet pre-show, which will feature the usual nominee interviews — delivered remotely this time due to the ongoing pandemic — as well as a trip down memory lane for some of the biggest red carpet moments. You can find that coverage on their cable channel starting at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. PT with “Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes,” hosted by actress Sarah Hyland, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, E! News host Erin Lim, and “Nightly Pop” co-host Nina Parker. And we’ve got info on how to stream that below.

The real red carpet shenanigans kick off at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. PT with Giuliana Rancic, who will interview stars from around the world along with “Queer Eye” host Karamo, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, and Erin Lim.

And beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, fans can get on social media and find “Live from E! Stream,” a digital show hosted by “Daily Pop” host Justin Sylvester and Naz Perez. You can watch that on Twitter @enews or at eonline.com for free. Also for free, Instagram will offer an all-day story takeover featuring behind-the-scenes looks, and @stylecollective will be posting top fashion moments from the night.

Both NBC and E!’s red carpet special are streamable via the NBC app or on NBC.com here, which allow live access to all the NBCUniversal family of channels. But there’s a catch involved: you’ll need a valid TV provider login to access them.