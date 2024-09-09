‘Good Omens’ Halts Production After Neil Gaiman Assault Allegations Surface

“Good Omens” has halted production on its third and final season, according to media reports.

The pause on the Prime Video fantasy series, which had been filming in Scotland, comes amid sexual assault allegations against author Neil Gaiman, which he has vehemently denied.

As filming takes a beat, “Good Omens” might undergo some production changes, per Deadline, who first reported the news. Representatives for Prime Video declined TheWrap’s request for comment.

Last week, Disney similarly put an adaptation of Gaiman’s “The Graveyard Book” — which had Marc Forster attached to direct — on pause amid news of the allegations, according to a report from IndieWire. In August, Netflix announced that it didn’t opt to renew “Dead Boy Detectives,” which is based off of Gaiman’s comics, for a second season.

Allegations against Gaiman, who is behind modern classics like “American Gods,” “Coraline,” “Neverwhere” and “Stardust,” surfaced in July, when Tortoise Media reported that four women had accused the author of sexual assault, with a fifth woman coming forward later. Two of the women, referred to as K and Scarlett in the story, said they were in consensual relationships with the author, but outlined incidents that were nonconsensual.

“Good Omens” stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen as Crowley and Aziraphale, respectively, with its supporting cast including Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya and Shelley Conn. Season 2 debuted in July 2023 and followed the odd couple as they were tasked with helping hide Gabriel (Hamm) from both sides of the celestial divide until he can regain his memory.

Ahead of production on Season 3, “Good Omens” co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon revealed on social media that he wouldn’t be returning for the next installment, writing, “I’m not with this show anymore.”