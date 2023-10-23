“Good Omens” co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon won’t be back for a Season 3 if and when it heads into production.

“Challenge accepted: To all professionals in the television/film world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job. Just a picture, no description,” Mackinnon wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. The caption was coupled with an image of a set, though he didn’t share what the project was. The post appeared to be a strike-related challenge. “The goal is to flood social media with our profession and raise awareness of the current struggles. Copy the text and post a pic.”

In the comments, a follower wrote: “Please, please keep the set up after S3 is done and let us come visit” to which Mackinnon replied, “I’m not with this show anymore.”

Last month, “Good Omens” creator Neil Gaiman said he was hired to write a third season of Prime Video’s adaptation of the acclaimed fantasy novel after the Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a tentative deal. Amazon declined to comment when asked by TheWrap on Monday about a potential Season 3.

“Now that the strikes is over, are you gonna to start writing Good Omens Season 3?” a user on the social media platform Bluesky asked Gaiman, to which he replied: “Yes.”

“Has it been renewed for a Season 3?” another user asked, to which he responded “No, but I’ve been hired to write one.”