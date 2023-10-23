“Fallout” fans now have a new date to circle in their calendars: April 12, 2024. That’s when Prime Video’s highly anticipated live-action TV series adaptation of the beloved video game franchise will debut, the streamer announced on Monday (which is the 26th anniversary of “Fallout Day”).

Set in the future post-apocalyptic Los Angeles and world of “Fallout,” the series is an original story based on “Fallout” that will be part of the canon of the games. Beyond that, the exact plot of the TV show is under lock and key, but a fun video announcing the premiere date certainly gets those “Fallout” vibes exactly right.

The show — which has been in the works since 2020 — hails from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the team behind “Westworld” and “The Peripheral.” Nolan directed the first three episodes and the show will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The series cast includes Ella Purnell (“Yellowjackets”), Walton Goggins (“The Hateful Eight”), Aaron Moten (“Emancipation”), Moisés Arias (“The King of Staten Island”), Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”), Sarita Choudhury (“Homeland”), Michael Emerson (“Person of Interest”), Leslie Uggams (“Deadpool”), Frances Turner (“The Boys”), Dave Register (“Heightened”), Zach Cherry (“Severance”), Johnny Pemberton (“Ant-Man”), Rodrigo Luzzi (“Dead Ringers”), Annabel O’Hagan (“Law & Order: SVU”), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (“The Wheel of Time”).

Geneva Robertson-Dworet (“Tomb Raider”) and Graham Wagner (“Silicon Valley”) serve as executive producers, writers and co-showrunners. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy executive produce via Kilter Films under their Amazon overall deal, which they struck after departing HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.