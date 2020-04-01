Google will provide Chromebook laptops and over 100,000 WiFi access points throughout California for a minimum of three months for free to help students continue their education remotely amid the pandemic, governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

“Google stepped up in a big way. Google announced today, we’re announcing today, with Google, a partnership (to provide) 100,000 points of access to improve WiFi and broadband capacity… and not only access to the internet, but quality access to the internet, they’re providing minimum three months free of high-quality internet throughout the state of California.”

Newsom said that Google also announced “thousands of Chromebooks they will also be making available” to students who need help getting the tech they need to learn from home. Newsom did not clarify how many of the laptops will be provided.

Google did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The right thing to do for our children is to make sure we are preparing today to set our school system up where we are increasing class time but increasing it at home and fulfilling our obligations through distance learning, to make sure we’re educating our kids but not physically,” Newsom said.

Public schools in Los Angeles closed March 16 and expect to be shuttered until at least May. Other school districts across the state have followed suit, and California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said they are unlikely to open before the end of this academic year.

During the live stream Wednesday, Thurmond said the state Department of Education “will continue to provide support to any district that needs it as it relates to distance learning and support the educational needs of our six million students.”

Approximately 8,155 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, Newsom said.