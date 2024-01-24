Billy Joel to Perform at 2024 Grammys

Billy Joel will perform at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, 2024.

The five-time Grammy winner joins the previously announced lineup of Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott.

Joel revealed Monday that his new single “Turn the Lights Back On” will release Feb. 1, so his performance will have a new addition to his catalog of hits like “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl” and “Vienna,” among numerous others.

Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for the fourth time in a row live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The music award ceremony will be broadcast live Feb. 4 from 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Eastern time/5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Pacific time on CBS.

Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers will have access to stream live via their local CBS affiliate’s feed on the service, as well as on-demand in the United States. Paramount+ Essential subscribers won’t have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs in the U.S.

Eilish, Rodrigo and Lipa were the first set of performers announced for the 2024 Grammys, and between the three of them, the women have a combined 14 nominations. Eilish and Rodrigo are tied with six nominations each, three of which are in the same category. The young women will go head to head for Record of the Year with “What Was I Made For?” which Eilish wrote for “Barbie” (2023) and “Vampire,” the lead single off of Rodrigo’s sophomore album “Guts.”

Burna Boy, Luke Combs and Travis Scott marked the second round of performers announced for the 66th Grammy Awards. Burna Boy has four nods heading into the ceremony for Best Global Music Album (“I Told Them…”), Best African Music Performance (“City Boys”), Best Global Music Performance (“Alone”) and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Sittin’ on Top of the World”).

Combs has a nomination for “Fast Car” as Best Country Solo Performance, and Scott’s “Utopia” is nominated for Best Rap Album.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.