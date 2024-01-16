Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa will all be performing at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony, marking the first set of performances to be announced for the show. Together, the trio boasts a combined 14 nominations between them.

Eilish and Rodrigo are both headed into the ceremony with six nominations each, three of which are in the same category. Both singers are nominated for Record of the Year, with “What Was I Made For?” and “vampire,” respectively, as well as Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance with the same contenders.

Eilish is also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with “Never Felt So Alone” with Labrinth, plus Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Music Video, both for “What Was I Made For?”

Meanwhile, Rodrigo rounds out her nominations with Album of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for “GUTS,” and Best Rock Song for “ballad of a homeschooled girl.”

Billie Eilish’s fellow “Barbie” album star Dua Lipa notched two nominations this year for “Dance the Night,” and will be competing against Eilish and Rodrigo for Song of The Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, hosted once again by Trevor Noah, and will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. You can see the full list of this year’s nominees here.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.

You can watch the full announcement in the video above.