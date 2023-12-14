Trevor Noah to Host Grammys for 4th Year in a Row

The former “Daily Show” host will also serve as a producer for the 2024 ceremony

Trevor Noah
The Daily Show

Trevor Noah will return to host the 2024 Grammys.

The comedian will helm the CBS awards ceremony, which celebrates its 66th anniversary, as the master of ceremonies for the fourth year in a row. The former “Daily Show” host announced the news on his podcast “What Now? with Trevor Noah.” 

Noah previously hosted the 63rd, 64th and 65th installments of the music awards show, with the comedian serving as a producer for the Grammys this year as well.

The Grammys will return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena as the ceremony airs live on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

The show is set to air live from 8:00-11:30 p.m. ET and 5:00-8:30 p.m. PT on CBS. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream the ceremony live and on-demand on Paramount+, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch the special the next day on-demand.

This year’s nominations, which were announced in early November, included music released between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 15, 2023. SZA was this year’s most-nominated artists with nine nominations while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét scored seven nods. Jack Antonoff, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Brandy Clark, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish all received six nominations in total.

Songs competing for record of the year include Jon Batiste’s “Worship,” boygenius’s “Not Strong Enough,” Cyrus’ “Flowers,” Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” [from the motion picture “Barbie”], Monét’s “On My Mama,” Rodrigo’s “vampire,” Swift’s “Anti-Hero” and SZA’s “Kill Bill.”

Best new artist nominees are Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Monét and The War and Treaty.

Hailing from Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy, the 66th annual Grammys awards are executive produced by Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins.

