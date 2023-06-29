2024 Grammy Awards Set for February on CBS and Paramount+

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, CBS announced Thursday.

After a brief stint in Las Vegas in 2022 before returning to its usual stomping ground of Los Angeles earlier this year, the music awards will once again be held in LA next February, airing live from Crypto.com Arena at 5 p.m. Pacific/ 8 p.m. Eastern. The Grammys will be broadcast on CBS, and will also stream on Paramount+.

Nominations for the Grammys will be announced Friday, November 10. The eligibility window will close September 15, according to Billboard.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will be able to stream the Grammys live and on demand, while those who only have Paramount+ Essential will have to wait until the following day to stream the awards.

Lizzo took home the most sought-after award at the 2023 ceremony, winning Record of the Year for “About Damn Time,” while Harry Styles won Album of the Year. However, Beyoncé stole the night as she often does, making history by becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time (an astonishing 32, including the four she won that night).

It’s still a bit early to predict next year’s winners, but Gold Derby, a site that assigns odds to Hollywood awards, has Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” as the betting favorite for Album of the Year. The album sold the second-most units in the U.S. in 2022, trailing only Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” per Billboard. Swift has already taken home 12 Grammys, including three wins for Album of the year, making her the winningest female artist in the history of the category.