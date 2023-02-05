The 2023 Grammy Awards descend upon the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday evening, and we’re keeping tabs on all the winners as they’re announced. Trevor Noah returns as host for the third time in a row, while Beyoncé has history in her sights with nine nominations this year. If she wins just a handful of those, she’ll be the most-awarded artist in history.

Early winners include Beyoncé for Best Traditional R&B Performance, Ozzy Osbourne for Best Rock Album, Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses” for Best Rock Song and Wet Leg for Best Alternative Music Album. “Encanto” composer Germaine Franco also won Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, beating out “The Batman” and “The Power of the Dog.”

Viola Davis also joined the EGOT club with her win for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording.

Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, ABBA and Beyoncé duke it out in the Album of the Year category.

Check out the list of Grammys 2023 winners below, updating live as they happen.

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA

“Easy on Me” —Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

“Voyage” —ABBA

“30” — Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny

“RENAISSANCE” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” — Mary J. Blige

“In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile

“Music of the Spheres” — Coldplay

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” — Kendrick Lamar

“Special” — Lizzo

“Harry’s House” — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“abcdefu”— Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

“About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was”— Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit”— Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“BREAK MY SOUL”— Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy on Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“GOD DID”— Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Voyage” — ABBA

“30” — Adele

“Music of the Spheres” — Coldplay

“Special” — Lizzo

“Harry’s House” — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“RENAISSANCE” — Beyoncé

“Fragments” — Bonobo

“Diplo” — Diplo

“The Last Goodbye” — ODESZA

“Surrender” — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Rock Album

“Dropout Boogie” — The Black Keys

“The Boy Named If” — Elvis Costello & the Imposters

“Crawler” — Idles

“Mainstream Sellout” — Machine Gun Kelly

“Patient Number 9” — Ozzy Osbourne – WINNER

“Lucifer on the Sofa” — Spoon

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile) – WINNER

“Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

“Patient Number 9” — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Alternative Music Album

“WE” — Arcade Fire

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” — Big Thief

“Fossora” — Björk

“ Wet Leg” — Wet Leg – WINNER

“Cool It Down” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Alternative Music Performance

“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys

“Certainty” — Big Thief

“King” — Florence + The Machine

“Chaise Longue” (WINNER) — Wet Leg

“Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Best R&B Album

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)” — Mary J. Blige

“Breezy (Deluxe)” — Chris Brown

“ Black Radio III” — Robert Glasper – WINNER

“Candydrip” — Lucky Daye

“Watch The Sun” — PJ Morton

Best R&B Performance

“VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé

“Here with Me” — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

“Over” — Lucky Daye

“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long – WINNER

“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Do 4 Love” — Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin’” — Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

“ PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” (WINNER) — Beyoncé

“‘Round Midnight” — Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“pushin P” — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) – WINNER

“pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug)

“WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Country Album

“Growin’ Up” — Luke Combs

“Palomino” — Miranda Lambert

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde

“Humble Quest” — Maren Morris

“A Beautiful Time” — Willie Nelson

Best Country Song

“Circles Around This Town” — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Doin’ This” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“If I Was A Cowboy” — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

“‘Til You Can’t” — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson) – WINNER

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Something in the Orange” — Zach Bryan

“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris

“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson – WINNER

Best Comedy Album

“ The Closer” — Dave Chappelle – WINNER

“Comedy Monster” — Jim Gaffigan

“A Little Brains, A Little Talent” — Randy Rainbow

“Sorry” — Louis CK

“We All Scream” — Patton Oswalt

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“The Evening : Live at APPARATUS” — The Baylor Project

“Linger Awhile” — Samara Joy — WINNER

“Fade to Black” — Carmen Lundy

“Fifty” — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

“Ghost Song” — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Música Urbana Album

“TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2” — Rauw Alejandro

“Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny

“LEGENDADDY” — Daddy Yankee

“La 167” — Farruko

“The Love & Sex Tape” — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“El Alimento” — Cimafunk

“Tinta y Tiempo” — Jorge Drexler

“1940 Carmen” — Mon Laferte

“Alegoría” — Gaby Moreno

“Los Años Salvajes” — Fito Paez

“MOTOMAMI” — Rosalía – WINNER

Best American Roots Song

“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High and Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

“In These Silent Days” — Brandi Carlile

“Things Happen That Way” — Dr. John

“Good to Be…” — Keb’ Mo’

“Raise the Roof” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

“Just Like That…” — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

“Shuruaat” — Berklee Indian Ensemble

“Love, Damini” — Burna Boy

“Queen of Sheba” — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

“Between Us… (Live)” — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

“Sakura” — Masa Takumi – WINNER

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“Black Men Are Precious” — Ethelbert Miller

“Call Us What We Carry: Poems” — Amanda Gorman

“Hiding in Plain View” — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

“The Poet Who Sat by the Door” — J. Ivy

“You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.” — Amir Sulaiman

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

“The Batman” – Michael Giacchino, composer

“ Encanto” — Germaine Franco, composer – WINNER

“No Time To Die” — Hans Zimmer, composer

“The Power Of The Dog” — Jonny Greenwood, composer

“Succession: Season 3” — Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

“Aliens: Fireteam Elite” — Austin Wintory, composer

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök” — Stephanie Economou, composer – WINNER

“Call of Duty ® : Vanguard” — Bear McCreary, composer

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" — Richard Jacques, composer

“Old World”— Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Be Alive” [from “King Richard”] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Carolina” [from “Where the Crawdads Sing”] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand” [from “Top Gun: Maverick”] — Bloodpop ® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [from "The Woman King"] — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U” [from “Turning Red”] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [from “Encanto”] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán [La Gaita], Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & “Encanto”cast)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Classical Compendium

“ An Adoption Story” — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers – WINNER

“Aspire” —JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

“A Concert for Ukraine” —Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

“The Lost Birds” — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Music Video