Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.

“However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one viewer noted, while another pointed out, “Someone get Ben Affleck some serotonin.”

“Ben Affleck” quickly became a trending topic on Twitter during the Grammys telecast.

Likening his somber appearance to the iconic meme of the “Gone Girl” actor looking exasperated as he takes a smoke break, another Twitter user suggested “someone get Ben Affleck a cigarette and a dunkin coffee stat.”

This isn’t the first time Affleck has been caught on camera zoning out. The actor famously had a dazed look on his face during an interview for “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and, in the wake of the film’s poor reviews, the footage was cut to Simon & Garfunkel’s song “The Sound of Silence.” Affleck addressed the moment with good humor in a 2017 interview, saying the film taught him “not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don’t say anything and they could lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it, that’s the one thing I learned.”

Given his prior track record, one viewer implied that the Grammys producers were in on the joke too, tweeting, “Whoever keeps cutting to Ben Affleck as he gets more and more exasperated, thank you.”

Check out more reactions to Affleck’s seemingly somber state below. The memes started popping up quickly:

Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground pic.twitter.com/82GwqZneNW — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2023

I’m sorry but this will never not be funny to me. Ben delivers every time. #JenniferLopez #BenAffleck #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/zL5gGa0UYz — Reshma Gopaldas (@reshingbull) February 6, 2023

Every time the camera pans to Ben Affleck #Grammys pic.twitter.com/3jeiQS3woq — wine mom yor forger🍷 (@autumnvelvets) February 6, 2023

Whoever keeps cutting to Ben Affleck as he gets more and more exasperated, thank you — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) February 6, 2023

Someone get Ben Affleck some serotonin. pic.twitter.com/4o9mVKES8d — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 6, 2023

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck, blink if you're okay #Grammys pic.twitter.com/qO6xBPAbXl — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck looking around for Dropkick Murphys pic.twitter.com/XIy3b4eE5R — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck having a blast at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/4kZ5kLSoVB — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) February 6, 2023

why does Ben Affleck always look like he's 10 minutes away from crying during a much needed smoke break pic.twitter.com/5bauDvP80a — CT jones (@zoectjones) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/dIyoRN0AcJ — Bianca Teixeira (@TheBiancaT) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck doing the Ben Affleck meme again. #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/xDlul2r40T — Cork Gaines, Ph.D. (@CorkGaines) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call. pic.twitter.com/V2eZZ14qos — jennifer (@themissjenn) February 6, 2023