After tying the record with her win for Best R&B Song for “CUFF IT” earlier in the show, Beyoncé has now broken the record for the most Grammy wins of all time with 32, besting conductor Georg Solti was the previous record holder with 31 wins.

And this time, she was able to accept it in person, winning for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance.”

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” a visibly shaken Beyoncé said as she took the stage. “I’m trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny, who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys.”

Beyoncé wasn’t on hand to accept the award for Best R&B Song when she tied the record. Stuck in traffic, Beyoncé had not arrived at the Grammys when the award was announced and her first historic moment occurred, with host Trevor Noah jumping in to explain her absence. Nile Rodgers accepted on her behalf.

She came into the 2023 Grammys with nine nominations in total for her album “Renaissance,” including Album of the Year and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Break My Soul.”

Beyoncé previously became the most-awarded female artist of all time at the 2021 ceremony.

For a refresher, here’s every Grammy award Beyoncé has won so far, both as a solo artist and with Destiny’s Child.