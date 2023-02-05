In the words of Jemele Hill, “That damn @Questlove is a genius” because the tribute he curated to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop brought the house down at the 2023 Grammys. Artist after artist came out in an all star lineup for the performance honoring the genre, cycling through hit after hit. Even LL Cool J jumped into the mix after introducing the medley.
Cameras clung to Jay-Z in the audience, who did not contain his joy at the rotation of rappers and performers who played parts in the performance. Many tweeted that this was one of the best things the Grammys has done.
And if you’re wondering how you can get all those songs into a playlist, we can help.
Here are all the artists and songs featured in the Grammys hip hop tribute:
- “Flash to the Beat” by Grandmaster Flash with Barshon, Rahiem, Melle Mel and Scorpio
- “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash with Barshon, Rahiem, Melle Mel and Scorpio
- “King of Rock” by Run-DMC
- “I Can’t Live Without My Radio” by LL Cool J
- “Rock the Bells” by LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff
- “My Mic Sounds Nice” by Salt-N-Pepa
- “Eric B. Is President” by Rakim
- “Rebel Without a Pause” by Flavor Flav and Chuck D
- “El Shabazz (Skit)” by Black Thought and LL Cool J
- “Buddy” by De La Soul
- “Mind Playing Tricks on Me” by Scarface
- “New Jack Hustler (Nino’s Theme)” by Ice-T
- “U.N.I.T.Y.” by Queen Latifah
- “Method Man” by Wu-Tang Clan and Method Man
- “ATLiens” –by OutKast’s Big Boi
- “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” by Busta Rhymes
- “Look at Me Now” by Busta Rhymes
- “Lose Control” by Missy Elliott
- “Hot in Herre” by Nelly and City Spud
- “Blow the Whistle” by Too $hort
- “We Gonna Make It” by Swizz Bearz and The Lox
- “Freestyle” by Lil Baby
- “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” by GloRilla
- “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert