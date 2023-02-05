In the words of Jemele Hill, “That damn @Questlove is a genius” because the tribute he curated to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop brought the house down at the 2023 Grammys. Artist after artist came out in an all star lineup for the performance honoring the genre, cycling through hit after hit. Even LL Cool J jumped into the mix after introducing the medley.

Cameras clung to Jay-Z in the audience, who did not contain his joy at the rotation of rappers and performers who played parts in the performance. Many tweeted that this was one of the best things the Grammys has done.

And if you’re wondering how you can get all those songs into a playlist, we can help.

Here are all the artists and songs featured in the Grammys hip hop tribute: