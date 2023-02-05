Epic Grammys Hip Hop Tribute Draws Raves: ‘Best Thing the Grammys Have Put Out in Years’

An all-star line-up of hip-hop artists from the five decades paid tribute to the genre on Sunday night at the Grammys.

The tribute, organized and produced by Questlove, included: Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.

Before the show, Questlove said that he originally planned a tribute that was twice as long, and he wanted to give as many artists a chance to shine.

And shine they did, spitting out lyrics from hip hop’s greatest hits from “Fight the Power” to “U.N.I.T.Y.”

Some snippets:

That Hip-Hop tribute just now is the best thing the #GRAMMYs have put out in YEARS — and that is not an exaggeration.pic.twitter.com/dVOIIxtKOf — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) February 6, 2023

Check out some of the reactions below:

This catalog Hip Hop performance happening on #TheGrammys is next level amazing, and an education on the genius of the genre’s origin story. True fire. These Greats are incredible. Everyone is killing it. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) February 6, 2023

I’m gonna play the HIP-HOP tribute 1,000 more times when I get home !!! @BustaRhymes had me in this hotel room acting like I was rapping with him on time and saying all the words and know damn well he the only one that can do that — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) February 6, 2023

The 50 Years in HIP HOP Tribute was what I needed. I just danced and screamed the whole time 🍾🙌🏾 #Grammys2023 — KJ SMITH (@kjsmithofficial) February 6, 2023

HIP HOP HAS TRULY EVOLVED!!! #50 years for the culture! #Grammys2023 — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) February 6, 2023

That damn @questlove is a genius. That tribute to hip hop was insane. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 6, 2023

This is a fantastic reminder that hip hop has produced more than beautiful artists. The #Grammys2023 stage is full of inventors and visionaries! ✊🏾 — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) February 6, 2023

This Grammys 50th anniversary of Hiphop tribute is LEGIT!! Got all the legends — Troy King (@TKingMode) February 6, 2023

All the yt people in the crowd during the Grammys hip hop segment pic.twitter.com/vMzNl0d4OA — NATE (@NATERERUN) February 6, 2023