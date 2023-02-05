Epic Grammys Hip Hop Tribute Draws Raves: ‘Best Thing the Grammys Have Put Out in Years’

An all-star line-up of hip-hop artists from the five decades paid tribute to the genre on Sunday night at the Grammys.
The tribute, organized and produced by Questlove, included: Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.
Before the show, Questlove said that he originally planned a tribute that was twice as long, and he wanted to give as many artists a chance to shine.
And shine they did, spitting out lyrics from hip hop’s greatest hits from “Fight the Power” to “U.N.I.T.Y.”
Some snippets:
