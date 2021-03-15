63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards ‚Äì Telecast

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grammys on Track for Record Low Viewership in Early Ratings

by | March 15, 2021 @ 10:12 AM

CBS awards show is latest to see TV audience decimated amid coronavirus pandemic

Sunday’s Grammys is on its way to record-low ratings. According to Nielsen’s earliest-available snapshot, the annual CBS special drew 7.9 million total viewers and an 1.9 rating among adults 18-49.

Those numbers will rise when adjustments for time zones arrive, but they still won’t come anywhere near last year’s record-low demo rating (a 5.4) or 2006’s record low overall TV audience of 16.999 million. In the end, last night’s show will be lucky to halve what 2020 had.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Americas Most Wanted

Why ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Is the Only True-Crime Show That Gives You a Chance to ‘Do Something’
Beyonce

Beyonce Breaks Grammy Record as Winningest Female Artist Ever
Grammy Awards

Grammys 2021: Complete Winners List
rachel maddow

Rachel Maddow Wins Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album
Billie Eilish

Grammys Producers Already Know 2021 Show Will Set Record-Low Ratings – Here’s Why
President Biden Delivers Primetime Address To Nation On Next Phase Of Pandemic

Fox News Beats CNN, MSNBC in Ratings for Biden Primetime Address
President Biden Delivers Primetime Address To Nation On Next Phase Of Pandemic

Joe Biden’s First Primetime Presidential Address Tops Trump’s in Broadcast Viewers
broadway concert venue covid change pandemic

The Live Show Must Go on in Post-Pandemic World – But When?
bill hemmer fox news covid

How Fox News’ Bill Hemmer and Others Survived the Broadcast-From-Home Era
streaming pandemic package

How Stay-at-Home Orders Supercharged Streaming’s TV Takeover
big tech covid pandemic

Big Tech Got $3 Trillion Bigger During the Pandemic – and Became a Bigger Target