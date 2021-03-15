Grammys on Track for Record Low Viewership in Early Ratings

CBS awards show is latest to see TV audience decimated amid coronavirus pandemic
Sunday’s Grammys is on its way to record-low ratings. According to Nielsen’s earliest-available snapshot, the annual CBS special drew 7.9 million total viewers and an 1.9 rating among adults 18-49.
Those numbers will rise when adjustments for time zones arrive, but they still won’t come anywhere near last year’s record-low demo rating (a 5.4) or 2006’s record low overall TV audience of 16.999 million. In the end, last night’s show will be lucky to halve what 2020 had.
Last year, the Grammy Awards on CBS drew 18.792 million total viewers, according to Nielsen, the awards show’s smallest tally since 2008 (17.182 million) — but not technically a record low. The 2020 Grammys’ rating in the key adults 18-49 demo, a 5.4, was the lowest of all time, however.
Dating back to 1988, which is when Nielsen’s electronic records started, three Grammy Awards telecasts have performed worse in total viewers than 2020’s.
To date, the all-time smallest audience for a Grammys telecast is 16.999 million back in 2006. That one aired on a Wednesday, not a Sunday, which is the day of the week we’ve come to expect for the scheduling of major awards shows. The other Grammys broadcast to attract a smaller audience than 2020’s show came 25 years earlier in 1995, when “Music’s Biggest Night” averaged 17.279 million total viewers.
Find the entire (electronically maintained) history of Grammys viewership here.
In an interview with Variety, Grammys executive producer Ben Winston predicted his big show’s ratings would be down 40%.
“Since we’re talking to Variety, I hope the story the next day won’t be ‘Ratings Down by 40%!'” he said, “because they will be. We all know that television is changing, and I think (the Grammys’) streaming numbers, digital engagement and viewing online will be up, and those eyes matter to me just as much as the demo of the network.”
Though Winston will not be happy with our headline, it should provide him with some comfort that he is not alone in the struggle.
Two weeks prior to the 63rd Grammys, NBC’s 2021 Golden Globes shed 63% of total viewers from the previous year, plummeting from 18.4 million overall TV viewers to 6.9 million. Its 1.4 rating in the key demo was down 68% from 2020’s 4.7. Both, as you might imagine, were all-time lows for the annual (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) HFPA special.
All 61 Grammy Best New Artist Winners, From The Beatles to Adele to Milli Vanilli (Photos)
The Grammys have honored some major stars early in their careers -- and also some head-scratchers (Debby Boone over Andy Gibb and Foreigner?)
1960: Bobby Darin • Also nominated: Edd Byrnes; Johnny Restivo; Mark Murphy; Mavis Rivers
A smart choice of future Rock and Roll Hall of Famer behind such hits as "Splish Splash" and "Mack the Knife."
1961: Bob Newhart • Also nominated: Joanie Sommers; Leontyne Price; Miriam Makeba; The Brothers Four
The three-time Grammy-winning comedian went on to become a huge TV star.
1962: Peter Nero • Also nominated: Ann-Margret; Dick Gregory; The Lettermen; Timi Yuro
The pianist and pops conductor had a long and distinguished career.
1963: Robert Goulet • Also nominated: Allan Sherman; Peter, Paul and Mary; The Four Seasons; The New Christy Minstrels; Vaughn Meader
How could Grammy voters pass over Frankie Valli's The Four Seaons or the folk legends Peter, Paul and Mary?
1964: The Swingle Singers • Also nominated: John Gary; Trini Lopez; The J's with Jamie; Vikki Carr
The classical chorus wins over singer-guitarist Trini Lopez? Um, OK.
1965: The Beatles • Also nominated: The Beatles Antonio Carlos Jobim; Astrud Gilberto; Morgana King; Petula Clark
Yeah, we've heard of these guys.
1966: Tom Jones • Also nominated: Glenn Yarbrough; Herman's Hermits; Horst Jankowski; Marilyn Maye; Sonny & Cher; The Byrds
The Welsh singer seemed old-fashioned even at the time -- especially compared to the Byrds.
1968: Bobbie Gentry • Also nominated: Harpers Bizarre; Jefferson Airplane; Lana Cantrell; The 5th Dimension
(No award given in 1967.) The country star was one of the genre's first to write her own material.
1969: José Feliciano • Also nominated: Cream; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap; Jeannie C. Riley; O. C. Smith
Feliz Navidad!
1970: Crosby, Stills & Nash • Also nominated: Chicago; Led Zeppelin; Oliver; The Neon Philharmonic
1971: The Carpenters • Also nominated: Anne Murray; Elton John; Melba Moore; The Partridge Family
Poor Elton. At least the Partridge Family didn't win.
1972: Carly Simon • Also nominated: Bill Withers; Chase; Emerson, Lake & Palmer; Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds
1973: America • Also nominated: Eagles; Harry Chapin; John Prine; Loggins and Messina
The Eagles were robbed!
1974: Bette Midler • Also nominated: Barry White; Eumir Deodato; Marie Osmond; Maureen McGovern
Bette over Barry White? Interesting...
1975: Marvin Hamlisch • Also nominated: Bad Company; David Essex; Graham Central Station; Johnny Bristol; Phoebe Snow
Another old-fashioned choice.
1976: Natalie Cole • Also nominated: Amazing Rhythm Aces; Brecker Brothers; KC and the Sunshine Band; Morris Albert
Unforgettable.
1977: Starland Vocal Band • Also nominated: Boston; Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band; The Brothers Johnson; Wild Cherry
Who?
1978: Debby Boone • Also nominated: Andy Gibb; Foreigner; Shaun Cassidy; Stephen Bishop
Another boring, safe choice that snubs legends like Gibb and Foreigner. Doesn't feel like the first time the Grammys have gone the wrong way.
1979: A Taste of Honey • Also nominated: Chris Rea; Elvis Costello; The Cars; Toto
Really?! You pass over Elvis Costello and The Cars for the "Boogie Oogie Oogie" duo?
1980: Rickie Lee Jones • Also nominated: Dire Straits; Robin Williams; The Blues Brothers; The Knack
1981: Christopher Cross • Also nominated: Amy Holland; Irene Cara; Robbie Dupree; The Pretenders
The "Sailing" guy bests the Pretenders? Take me away.
1982: Sheena Easton • Also nominated: Adam and the Ants; James Ingram; Luther Vandross; The Go-Go's
Love Sheena, but Luther and the G0-Gos made a bigger impact.
1983: Men at Work • Also nominated: Asia; Jennifer Holliday; Stray Cats; The Human League
1984: Culture Club • Also nominated: Big Country; Eurythmics; Men Without Hats; Musical Youth
Boy George vs. Annie Lennox.
1985: Cyndi Lauper • Also nominated: Corey Hart; Frankie Goes to Hollywood; Sheila E.; The Judds
The Grammys got this one right.
1986: Sade • Also nominated: A-ha; Freddie Jackson; Katrina and the Waves; Julian Lennon
1987: Bruce Hornsby and the Range • Also nominated: Glass Tiger; Nu Shooz; Simply Red; Timbuk3
1988: Jody Watley • Also nominated: Breakfast Club; Cutting Crew; Terence Trent D'Arby; Swing Out Sister
1989: Tracy Chapman • Also nominated: Rick Astley; Take 6; Toni Childs; Vanessa L. Williams
At least the Grammys didn't Rick-roll Tracy Chapman.
1990: [Milli Vanilli] • Also nomianted: Indigo Girls; Neneh Cherry; Soul II Soul; Tone Lōc
Granted, the Grammys rescinded the award after the pop duo Milli Vanilli were exposed as lip-syncers of other vocalists. But the fact that they beat great artists like Indigo Girls and Tone Lōc in the first place is embarrassing.
1991: Mariah Carey • Also nominated: Lisa Stansfield; The Black Crowes; The Kentucky Headhunters; Wilson Phillips
One year after the Milli Vanilli debacle, Grammy voters got it right.
1992: Marc Cohn • Also nominated: Boyz II Men; C+C Music Factory; Color Me Badd; Seal
Another vanilla choice in a year in which Boys II Men and Seal were both contenders.
1993: Arrested Development • Also nominated: Billy Ray Cyrus; Jon Secada; Kris Kross; Sophie B. Hawkins
1994: Toni Braxton • Also nominated: Belly; Blind Melon; Digable Planets; SWV
1995: Sheryl Crow • Also nominated: Ace of Base; Counting Crows; Crash Test Dummies; Green Day
Green Day gets no love.
1996: Hootie & the Blowfish • Also nominated: Alanis Morissette; Brandy; Joan Osborne; Shania Twain
Guess Darius Rucker's band name didn't effectively warn Grammy voters that it would not withstand the test of time.
1997: LeAnn Rimes • Also nominated: Garbage; Jewel; No Doubt; The Tony Rich Project
1998: Paula Cole • Also nominated: Erykah Badu; Fiona Apple; Hanson; Puff Daddy
I don't wanna wait... for my career to be outshone.
1999: Lauryn Hill • Also nominated: Andrea Bocelli; Backstreet Boys; Dixie Chicks; Natalie Imbruglia
What a really strong year for new artists.
2000: Christina Aguilera • Also nominated: Britney Spears; Kid Rock; Macy Gray; Susan Tedeschi
Xtina beat Britney!?
2001: Shelby Lynne • Also nominated: Brad Paisley; Jill Scott; Papa Roach; Sisqó
Lynne wins on her sixth studio album -- and beats future country superstar Brad Paisley?
2002: Alicia Keys • Also nominated: David Gray; India.Arie; Linkin Park; Nelly Furtado
2003: Norah Jones • Also nominated: Ashanti; Avril Lavigne; John Mayer; Michelle Branch
Whatever happened to Norah Jones?
2004: Evanescence • Also nominated: 50 Cent; Fountains of Wayne; Heather Headley; Sean Paul
2005: Maroon 5 • Also nominated: Gretchen; Wilson; Los Lonely Boys; Joss Stone; Kanye West
It's a wonder Yeezy didn't storm the stage to demand a recount.
2006: John Legend • Also nominated: Ciara; Fall Out Boy; Keane; Sugarland
2007: Carrie Underwood • Also nominated: Chris Brown; Corinne Bailey Rae; Imogen Heap; James Blunt
2008: Amy Winehouse • Also nominated: Feist; Ledisi; Paramore; Taylor Swift
Sorry, TSwift. Hard to argue with this choice of a gone-too-soon legend.
2009: Adele • Also nominated: Duffy, Jonas Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan, Lady Antebellum
2010:Zac Brown Band • Also nominated: Keri Hilson, MGMT, Silversun Pickups, The Ting Tings
2011: Esperanza Spalding • Also nominated: Drake, Florence and the Machine, Justin Bieber, Mumford & Sons
Another head-scratcher.
2012: Bon Iver • Also nominated: J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Skrillex, The Band Perry
2013:Fun • Also nominated: Alabama Shakes, Hunter Hayes, Frank Ocean, The Lumineers
Does anyone even remember Fun?
2014:Macklemore & Ryan Lewis • Also nominated: Ed Sheeran, James Blake, Kacey Musgraves, Kendrick Lamar
2015:Sam Smith • Also nominated: Bastille, Brandy Clark, Haim, Iggy Azalea
2016:Meghan Trainor • Also nominated: Courtney Barnett, James Bay, Tori Kelly, Sam Hunt
2017: Chance the Rapper • Also nominated: Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Maren Morris, Anderson Paak
2018: Alessia Cara • Also nominated: Khalid; Lil Uzi Vert; Julia Michaels; SZA
2019: Dua Lipa • Also nominated: Chloe x Halle; Luke Combs; Greta Van Fleet; H.E.R.; Margo Price; Bebe Rexha; Jorja Smith
2020:Billie Eilish • Also nominated: Black Pumas; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalía; Tank and the Bangas; Yola
2021: Megan Thee Stallion • Also nominated: Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada
