Grammys on Track for Record Low Viewership in Early Ratings

CBS awards show is latest to see TV audience decimated amid coronavirus pandemic

Those numbers will rise when adjustments for time zones arrive, but they still won’t come anywhere near last year’s record-low demo rating (a 5.4) or 2006’s record low overall TV audience of 16.999 million. In the end, last night’s show will be lucky to halve what 2020 had.

Sunday’s Grammys is on its way to record-low ratings. According to Nielsen’s earliest-available snapshot, the annual CBS special drew 7.9 million total viewers and an 1.9 rating among adults 18-49.

On the plus side, the Grammys are on pace to do better than the Golden Globes.

Last year, the Grammy Awards on CBS drew 18.792 million total viewers, according to Nielsen, the awards show’s smallest tally since 2008 (17.182 million) — but not technically a record low. The 2020 Grammys’ rating in the key adults 18-49 demo, a 5.4, was the lowest of all time, however.

Dating back to 1988, which is when Nielsen’s electronic records started, three Grammy Awards telecasts have performed worse in total viewers than 2020’s.

To date, the all-time smallest audience for a Grammys telecast is 16.999 million back in 2006. That one aired on a Wednesday, not a Sunday, which is the day of the week we’ve come to expect for the scheduling of major awards shows. The other Grammys broadcast to attract a smaller audience than 2020’s show came 25 years earlier in 1995, when “Music’s Biggest Night” averaged 17.279 million total viewers.

In an interview with Variety, Grammys executive producer Ben Winston predicted his big show’s ratings would be down 40%.

“Since we’re talking to Variety, I hope the story the next day won’t be ‘Ratings Down by 40%!'” he said, “because they will be. We all know that television is changing, and I think (the Grammys’) streaming numbers, digital engagement and viewing online will be up, and those eyes matter to me just as much as the demo of the network.”

Though Winston will not be happy with our headline, it should provide him with some comfort that he is not alone in the struggle.

Two weeks prior to the 63rd Grammys, NBC’s 2021 Golden Globes shed 63% of total viewers from the previous year, plummeting from 18.4 million overall TV viewers to 6.9 million. Its 1.4 rating in the key demo was down 68% from 2020’s 4.7. Both, as you might imagine, were all-time lows for the annual (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) HFPA special.