Grammys Shed 10 Million Viewers From Last Year, Set New Low

by | March 15, 2021 @ 10:12 AM

And that’s counting the live-streaming

Sunday’s Grammys settled for 8.8 million total viewers across multiple platforms. That tally is down a full 10 million viewers from last year’s telecast (18.8 million total viewers), and basically halves the annual CBS awards show’s previous record-low audience (16.9 million total viewers back in 2006).

Last night’s primetime special, hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah (pictured above) had a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen. The prior low was set last year, when the Grammy Awards received a 5.4 rating in the key demo.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

