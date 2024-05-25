Grayson Murray, 2-Time PGA Tour-Winning Golfer, Dies at 30

Grayson Murray, the two-time PGA Tour-winning golfer, has died. He was 30 years old.

The news came after Murray withdrew from the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday, citing an unnamed illness.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced the news Saturday, saying in a statement, “We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words. The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Monahan continued: “I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Murray was the second-youngest golfer in history to make the Korn Ferry Tour and turned pro in 2015. He also publicly battled alcohol abuse, depression and anxiety throughout his career, and in January said he had been sober since 2023.

After he won the Sony Open, Murray explained, “Yes, I would drink during tournament weeks. It was my outlet. I thought I was invincible coming out here as a 22-year-old, winning as a rookie, played three days hungover when I won. Best thing and worst thing that ever happened to me was winning my rookie year—but also feeling like I was invincible.”

He added at the time: “I’m a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn’t put that drink down eight months ago.”

Murray was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, and attended Wake Forest, East Carolina and Arizona State.