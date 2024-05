Sports Emmy Awards 2024: The Complete Winners List

Share on X (formerly Twitter)

The Super Bowl, “Monday Night Football,” “Inside the NBA Playoffs,” the NFL draft and “Real Sports With Bryant Gumball” were among the winners at the 45th Sports Emmy Awards. The ceremony was hosted by The Kid Mero at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on Tuesday night.

Read on for the complete list of winners from the 2024 Sports Emmy Awards.

OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL

Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

CBS

OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES

Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli

ESPN2

[Omaha Productions]

OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE

American League Championship Series

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

FOX | FS1

OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE

NFL Game Day All Access

Super Bowl LVIII

YouTube

[NFL Films]

OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL

You Are Looking Live!

CBS

[NFL Films]

OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

HBO | Max

OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

League of Legends Worlds 2023 Final

T1 vs. Weibo Gaming

LoLEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube

[Riot Games]

OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Extraordinary Stories

One-Armed Wonder: The Extraordinary Story of

Jimmy Hasty

UEFA.tv

[Noah Media Group]

OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY

The Deepest Breath

Netflix

[A24 | Motive Films | Ventureland]

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Super League: The War for Football

Apple TV+

[Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED

Football Must Go On

Paramount+

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY

College GameDay

ESPN

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY

MLB TonighT

MLB Network

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN

Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT

TNT

OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Call of Duty: How War is Destroying Ukrainian Sport

HBO | Max

OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE

NFL 360

Heroes

NFL Network

OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE

Unredeemable

Golf Channel

OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE

Super Bowl LVIII

My Way

CBS

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

Thursday Night Football

Event Coverage Optionality/Customization

Prime Video

[Amazon MGM Studios]

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION

Dreamcaster

MSG Network | MSG+

[Weber Shandwick | Helo]

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST

Ernie Johnson

TNT | tbs

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY

Mike Breen

ABC

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST

Charles Barkley

TNT

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EVENT ANALYST

Greg Olsen

FOX

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/SIDELINE REPORTER

Tracy Wolfson

CBS | TNT

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT

Noah Eagle

NBC | Peacock | Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT

Super Bowl LVIII

CBS | Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO

NFL Draft

ESPN | ABC

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM

The NFL Today: Super Bowl LVIII

Just Win Baby!

CBS

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM

Descendance

YouTube

[Legs of Steel]

OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM

NHL on TNT

Show and Tell

TNT

OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM

Unredeemable

Golf Channel

THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM

NFL 360

Still Here

NFL Network

OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM

The World According to Football

Showtime

[SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films | Religion of Sports |

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

NBA on TNT

50 Years of Hip Hop

TNT

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT

FOX NASCAR

FOX | FS1

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED

Vamos Vegas

Red Bull TV | YouTube

[Red Bull Media House]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW

Toy Story Funday Football

DISNEY+ | ESPN+

[BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY

Super League: The War for Football

Apple TV+

[Words + Pictures | All Rise Films]

OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION

Toy Story Funday Football

DISNEY+ | ESPN+

[BIG Studios | Beyond Sports | Silver Spoon Animation | PIXAR]

THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Toy Story Funday Football

DragonFly Tech

DISNEY+ | ESPN+

[NFL | Next Gen Stats | Beyond Sports | Hawk-Eye]

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN

Battle of the Baddest | Rumble

ESPN | ESPN+

[Park Pictures | Droga5 | Accenture Song]

OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT

Notre Dame Football

What Would You Fight For?

NBC

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Telemundo

OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

Mundo NFL Originals

El Sueño de Cieneguitas

Mundo NFL

OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH

Andrés Cantor

Telemundo