The 75th Emmy Awards set a new record in terms of audience demand for shows with the most nominations. Shows that received five or more major nominations had 20.3 times the average series demand during the eligibility period. This is a new high point and continues the trend we have been measuring going back to 2017.

The years-long streak of shows with five or more nominations having higher audience demand was broken in 2022, but this year’s record high makes 2022 look like an exception to the trend instead of a turning point. The high demand was boosted by record demand for shows that have been Emmy regulars for years, like “Better Call Saul,” “Succession” and “Barry,” all of which saw record demand for their finale seasons. Popular