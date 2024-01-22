Are Emmy Nominated Shows Getting More Popular? | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

This year’s ceremony marked a high point in demand for the nominees

Parrot Analytics Logo
Sarah Snook -75th Primetime Emmy Awards
Sarah Snook accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for “Succession” onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 75th Emmy Awards set a new record in terms of audience demand for shows with the most nominations. Shows that received five or more major nominations had 20.3 times the average series demand during the eligibility period. This is a new high point and continues the trend we have been measuring going back to 2017.

The years-long streak of shows with five or more nominations having higher audience demand was broken in 2022, but this year’s record high makes 2022 look like an exception to the trend instead of a turning point. The high demand was boosted by record demand for shows that have been Emmy regulars for years, like “Better Call Saul,” “Succession” and  “Barry,” all of which saw record demand for their finale seasons. Popular

Parrot Analytics Logo

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.