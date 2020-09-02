HBO Max has released a new trailer for all three seasons of “The Great Pottery Throw Down,” which will be making its U.S. debut on the streaming service later this month.
The series, which hails from the creators of “The Great British Baking Show,” uses the same format as the hit baking competition in its search to unearth Britain’s best home potter.
Each season of the series follows ten potters as they forge fantastic creations in a competition-style format. At the conclusion of each episode, one potter faces elimination after the judge’s scrutiny and review for the chance to become Potter of the Week.
The show first premiered on the BBC in 2015, with the most recent season airing on Channel 4 back in January. All three seasons will be available to stream on HBO Max starting Thursday, Sept. 17.
HBO Max acquired the series along with a number of other international series back in July, including the Italian crime series “Gomorrah,” the Spanish-language “Veneno,” and the unscripted relationship series “Singletown.”
“The Great Pottery Throw Down” is produced by Love Productions.
You can watch the trailer for “The Great Pottery Throw Down” above or click here.
