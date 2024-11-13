Gucci Presents 13th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala Honoring Simone Leigh, Baz Luhrmann

Gucci presents the 13th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala, Regen Projects presents “Profit & Loss” by Walead Beshty, Ami Paris takes over Alfred on Melrose Place and W Hotels celebrates a transformed W Hollywood.

Sabato De Sarno and Kim Kardashian (Source: Getty)

Gucci presents the 13th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala

Notables from the art, film, fashion and entertainment industries gathered once again Nov. 2 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to honor artist Simone Leigh and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann at the 13th annual Art+Film gala, presented by Gucci.

The Italian luxury fashion house brought the runway to the museum that Saturday night with the debut of Gucci Notte, Sabato De Sarno’s second evening wear collection. Building upon last year’s debut of Gucci Ancora Notte at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, this year’s collection redefines evening wear with a harmonious blend of effortless elegance and modern sophistication, paying tribute to the architecture of the garment and the pursuit of beauty while celebrating Gucci’s savoir-faire at its finest.

Annemary Aderibigbe and Luíza Perote in Gucci Notte (Source: Getty)

After guests including Andrew Garfield, Archie Madekwe, Cara Delevingne, Colman Domingo, Danielle Deadwyler, Dev Patel, Eiza González, Javier Bardem, Kaia Gerber, Kim Kardashian, Laura Dern, Mia Goth, Mikey Madison and Viola Davis walked the Brat-inspired green carpet, they joined the evening’s gala co-chairs, LACMA trustee Eva Chow, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Gucci creative director De Sarno and Gucci deputy CEO Stefano Cantino for a dinner prepared by chef David Shim of Simon Kim’s Cote New York, America’s first and only Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse.

Simone Leigh, Michael Govan and Baz Luhrmann (Source: Getty)

Sculptor Leigh, whose first survey exhibition is on at LACMA until Jan. 20, was introduced by philanthropist Bryan Stevenson, while filmmaker Luhrmann, was introduced by global editorial director of Vogue and Condé Nast CCO Anna Wintour.

Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne and Eiza Gonzalez. (Source: Getty)

The evening raised a record $6.4 million, which will go towards underwriting LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming, while also funding LACMA’s broader mission including exhibitions, acquisitions and educational programming, in addition to screenings that explore the intersection of art and film.

The night ended with a special performance by Charli XCX, in a full, custom Rosso Ancora colored ensemble, who was introduced by Chloë Sevigny and joined onstage by Troye Sivan for the closing number.

Charli XCX (Source: Getty)

Source: Walead Beshty

Regen Projects presents “Profit & Loss” by Walead Beshty

Regen Projects presents “Profit & Loss,” Los Angeles-based artist Walead Beshty’s fifth solo exhibition with the gallery. The exhibition focuses on three bodies of work from Beshty’s photograph, painting and drawing practices that explore questions of migration, the construction of value and the varied meanings of worth.

Beshty’s diverse practice examines the overlapping systems of representation, image production and networks of circulation that produce the dominant structures of material and visual culture.

Born in London, Beshty currently lives and works in L.A. He studied at Bard College and received his Masters in Fine Art from Yale University in 2002. He has held academic positions at UCLA, Bard College, the Art Institute of Chicago; the Art Center College of Design and the Southern California Institute of Architecture.

His work is featured in numerous permanent museum collections worldwide, including the Art Institute of Chicago, the Hammer Museum, the Guggenheim, the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, the Henry Art Gallery in Seattle, the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A., MoMA, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Tate, the Victoria and Albert Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

“Profit & Loss” is on view at Regen Projects, 6750 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles 90038 through Dec. 21.

Source: Ami Paris

Ami Paris takes over Alfred on Melrose Place

French fashion brand Ami is bringing a taste of Parisian life to Los Angeles with a takeover of Alfred in West Hollywood.

Following the opening of its first permanent Café Ami in Beijing, the brand is now partnering up with the buzzy L.A. coffee shop for a one-month takeover of their Melrose Place location until Nov. 30.

Ami and Alfred will be curating a special drink for the occasion, the Mont Blanc Crème Latte, as well as chocolate madeleines embossed with Ami’s distinctive heart-crowned “A” symbol, the Amide Coeur.

The takeover will also feature French bistro-inspired chairs and tables, Haussmannian moldings, the maison’s signature black and white stripes, as well as the Ami de Coeur symbol all over the coffee shop. Co-branded tote bags, mugs and tumblers will also be available for purchase.

Founded in Paris in 2011 by Alexandre Mattiussi, Ami offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear collections, bags, shoes and accessories.

Since opening on Melrose Place in 2013 with its trademarked tagline “But First, Coffee,” Alfred has built a passionate following with eye-catching cafe designs and specialty beverages.

Source: TWP

TWP opens their first West Coast boutique in West Hollywood

American sportswear brand TWP has opened its first West Coast boutique on Melrose Place, joining the brand’s Sag Harbor location and its New York flagship on Howard St. in SoHo, which also serves as home to the brand’s design atelier and showroom.

Founded in 2021 by fashion veteran Trish Wescoat Pound and retail legend Andrew Rosen, TWP offers an elevated take on American sportswear. Each collection is grounded in uncompromising quality and craftsmanship, with fabrics predominantly sourced from the finest mills in Italy, and locally manufactured in New York City. The brand recently showed their first runway collection during NYFW.

Like TWP’s East Coast sister stores, the design draws inspiration from the local terrain: furnished with sandy seagrass textures, wooden mid-century furniture and arid desert plants, inspired by the California landscape.

Wescoat Pound, Dree Hemingway and Laurel Pantin hosted an opening party where friends of the brand, including Andrew Rosen, Emma and Jens Grede, Noora Raj Brown, Karina Fontes, Gregg Renfrew, Danielle Sherman, Michèle Ouellet Benson, Zoë de Givenchy, Charlotte D’Alessio and Sam Wasson, enjoyed Ranch Water cocktails in the Flamingo Estate scented space, followed by a dinner at Craig’s.

TWP is open now at 8459 Melrose Pl., Los Angeles.

Lake Bell, Laura Brown and Zooey Deschanel (Source: Stefanie Keenan via Getty)

Sézane and Laura Brown fête the launch of their latest collaboration

Parisian clothing brand Sézane and Laura Brown recently fêted the launch of their second collaboration with an intimate apéro and dinner at the brand’s new Los Angeles showroom.

Guests including Zooey Deschanel, Lake Bell, Rebecca Gayheart Dane, Yara Shahidi, Olivia Holt and Savannah Lee Smith were treated to a dinner of traditional French fare including oysters and Boeuf Bourguignon.

Source: Stefanie Keenan via Getty

The 14-piece limited edition capsule, which will debut Sunday, blends the personal style of Laura Brown with the classic attitude of founder Morgane Sézalory and features tailored denim pieces, fall-inspired corduroy and statement blouses.

The dinner comes at an exciting time for the brand, which was hosted in Sézane’s new showroom set to open in Q1 of 2025. U.S. expansion continues to be a focus with Les Composantes, Morgane Sézalory’s home line, which introduced a larger offering in the American market Nov. 10.

Ivi Kyratzi and Langley Fox (Source: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA)

IVI Los Angeles and Langley Fox host cocktails at Chateau Marmont

Luxury jewelry brand IVI Los Angeles and Langley Fox also hosted an Oct. 29 cocktail party at the Chateau Marmont in celebration of the launch and creative collaboration of the IVI Los Angeles Hollywood Gold Matchbox & Candle Set.

Guests including Ivi Kyratzi, Langley Fox, George Kotsiopoulos, Karina Fontes, Mia Moretti, Natalia Bonifacci, Nick Fouquet, Rocky Barnes and Valentina Ruby mingled with cocktails and bites while enjoying sounds by DJ Staz.

Source: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA

Red florals and candelabras created a moody, chic ambience in Bungalow 1. A display of the boxes with bespoke artwork made up a centerpiece where guests were able to experience the candle and matchbox.

The Hollywood Gold Matchbox & Candle Set is part of an exclusive collection that is limited to 120 pieces. The custom packaging features bespoke artwork by illustrator Langley Fox Hemingway and is a unique, black-and-white depiction of L.A.’s iconic palm trees.

Source: BFA

W Hotels celebrates the newly transformed W Hollywood

On Oct. 30, W Hotels celebrated the newly transformed W Hollywood with an official relaunch party.

Guests including Justine Skye, Jesse Williams, Denzel Dion, Shaun Ross, Phillip Picardi, Estelle, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald turned out for the event, which featured live performances by Anderson Paak, DJ Pee Wee, Mia Moretti, Tay James, Eli & Fur, DJ Sinego, DJ Joiya and TaRon Lockett & Lavender Shea Butter Funk Band.

The party took place at the Loft, the hotel’s rooftop venue that offers sweeping panoramic views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills, a bespoke cutting-edge 3D spatial sound system and a WET Deck. Guests enjoyed light, California-inspired bites and signature cocktails.

The transformation of W Hollywood marks a fresh chapter in the brand’s dynamic and storied evolution with detail-driven design ushering in old Hollywood glamour through a modern lens for the luxury lifestyle landmark.

The 300,000 square foot property, which features 319 rooms and suites, is the vision of the Rockwell Group, inspired by the city’s rich history of film, music, palm tree-lined streets and shimmering prisms of light.

W Hollywood is located at 6250 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, California 90028.

