Hallmark Exec Called Holly Robinson Peete and Lacey Chabert ‘Too Old,’ Age Discrimination Lawsuit Says

The company denies the “outrageous allegations” and says “Lacey and Holly have a home at Hallmark”

Holly Robinson Peete and Lacey Chabert in 2017/Hallmark exec vp of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly at Summer TCAs 2024
Holly Robinson Peete and Lacey Chabert in 2017/Hallmark exec vp of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly at Summer TCAs 2024 (CREDIT: Getty Images)

79-year-old casting director Penny Perry alleges in an age discrimination lawsuit that Hallmark executive VP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly told her staffers she didn’t want to hire “old” people, including network favorites Holly Robinson Peete and Lacey Chabert.

Daly allegedly told Perry not to cast “old people” in Hallmark roles such as 60-year-old Peete, of whom she said “No one wants her because she’s too expensive and getting too old. She can’t play leading roles anymore.” Daly is also said to have stated that at 42, Chabert is “getting older and we have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older.”

In a statement, a Hallmark representative told TheWrap, “Lacey and Holly have a home at Hallmark. We do not generally comment on pending litigation. And while we deny these outrageous allegations, we are not going to discuss an employment relationship in the media.

Read Next
Hallmark to Rebrand Streaming Service to Hallmark+ With Movies, Limited and Unscripted Series

Perry filed the suit in Los Angeles Superior Court today, naming Daly; Hallmark Media; and Paul Hodgkinson, the company’s Vice President, Human Resources; and producer Randy Pope.

The legal documents, which were obtained by TheWrap note that Hallmark Channel movies are known for their “comfy, feel-good ending” before noting that received ‘No happy ending, and no feel-good episode to wrap up her career with Hallmark. Instead, her finale episode was marred by ageist and ableist harassment, and a callous termination which robbed her of her illustrious career, her pride, and her well-being.”

Santa Tell Me
Read Next
Hallmark Kicks Off 15th Annual 'Countdown to Christmas' in October

Perry’s lawyers added, “Sadly, Hallmark’s happy endings are stories made for TV only. The reality show is much more sinister.”

Among the “vile and ageist conduct” alleged by Daly is telling Perry she was “too long in the tooth” to keep her job at Hallmark and that such treatment is “straight from Hallmark’s playbook when they sought to push out other employees in their 60’s and 70’s because of their age.”

Perry also claims she was subject to, among other charges, wrongful termination, disability discrimination, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress due to Daly. She is asking for a jury trial.

TheWrap has reached out to Perry and Daly for comment.

Actress Lacey Chabert visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood (Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Read Next
'Hot Frosty' Trailer: Lacey Chabert Falls in Love With a Literal Snowman in Netflix Christmas Movie

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.