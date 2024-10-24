Hallmark Exec Called Holly Robinson Peete and Lacey Chabert ‘Too Old,’ Age Discrimination Lawsuit Says

79-year-old casting director Penny Perry alleges in an age discrimination lawsuit that Hallmark executive VP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly told her staffers she didn’t want to hire “old” people, including network favorites Holly Robinson Peete and Lacey Chabert.

Daly allegedly told Perry not to cast “old people” in Hallmark roles such as 60-year-old Peete, of whom she said “No one wants her because she’s too expensive and getting too old. She can’t play leading roles anymore.” Daly is also said to have stated that at 42, Chabert is “getting older and we have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older.”

In a statement, a Hallmark representative told TheWrap, “Lacey and Holly have a home at Hallmark. We do not generally comment on pending litigation. And while we deny these outrageous allegations, we are not going to discuss an employment relationship in the media.

Perry filed the suit in Los Angeles Superior Court today, naming Daly; Hallmark Media; and Paul Hodgkinson, the company’s Vice President, Human Resources; and producer Randy Pope.

The legal documents, which were obtained by TheWrap note that Hallmark Channel movies are known for their “comfy, feel-good ending” before noting that received ‘No happy ending, and no feel-good episode to wrap up her career with Hallmark. Instead, her finale episode was marred by ageist and ableist harassment, and a callous termination which robbed her of her illustrious career, her pride, and her well-being.”

Perry’s lawyers added, “Sadly, Hallmark’s happy endings are stories made for TV only. The reality show is much more sinister.”

Among the “vile and ageist conduct” alleged by Daly is telling Perry she was “too long in the tooth” to keep her job at Hallmark and that such treatment is “straight from Hallmark’s playbook when they sought to push out other employees in their 60’s and 70’s because of their age.”

Perry also claims she was subject to, among other charges, wrongful termination, disability discrimination, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress due to Daly. She is asking for a jury trial.

TheWrap has reached out to Perry and Daly for comment.