Hallmark to Rebrand Streaming Service to Hallmark+ With Movies, Limited and Unscripted Series

Hallmark is rebranding its streaming service to Hallmark+.

The new streamer, transformed from what was formerly known as Hallmark Movies Now, will launch in mid-September and will make the network’s wide selection of original movies available to stream, as well as new scripted and unscripted series.

With plans starting at $7.99 a month or $79.99 per year, Hallmark+ subscribers will experience ad-free viewing, plus benefits and rewards like monthly coupons, free unlimited eCards, shopping rewards and surprise gifts. The streamer will see a price hike, with subscription plans for Hallmark Movies Now currently starting at $5.99 a month or $59.99 per year.

Hallmark president and CEO Mike Perry described the new streamer as “the very best of Hallmark all in one place” during the network’s TCA presentation on Thursday, noting that Hallmark+ will be “complimentary” to the brand’s linear networks.

“As linear cable is being disrupted by the various streaming platforms, we actually see this as an opportunity to expand our storytelling and to align all of our brand touch points once again,” Perry said while announcing the streamer.

Hallmark+ subscribers will have access to the network’s first limited series, “Holidazed” and “Mistletoe Murders,” as well as as male-led trilogy “Groomsmen” starring Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt, inspired by the success of “The Wedding Veil.”

The streamer will also showcase a reality competition series called “Finding Mr. Christmas,” as well as other unscripted series, including “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert,” Wes Brown-led “Ready, Set, Glow!,” Ashley Williams’ “Small Town Setup” and Luke Macfarlane’s “Home Is Where the Heart Is.”

Hallmark chief brand officer Darren Abbott also noted that between the streamer’s content and membership benefits, Hallmark+ can be seen as a “lifestyle bundle,” saying, “Those benefits are really designed to create more moments for them to do … that aspirational goodness, buy warm greeting cards, connect more with the folks around them.”