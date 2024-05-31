Hallmark’s Christmas in July Schedule Includes 2 New Movies

On the 12th year of ‘Christmas in July,’ my Hallmark gave to me … two brand new films, and the television premieres of several others.

The network’s marathon will begin this year on Friday, June 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, and will run through Monday, July 8 at 2:00 a.m. ET/PT. June 29th brings the first of two original movie premieres, with “Falling Like Snowflakes” starring Rebecca Dalton and Marcus Rosner.

The story centers on a photographer (Dalton) who’s determined to complete her exhibit by capturing a rare photo of a 12-sided snowflake. When she recruits a childhood friend (Rosner) to help, “they go on a mission they’ll never forget.”

The second new movie of the season comes on Saturday, July 2o, with the release of “A Very Vermont Christmas,” starring Katie Leclerc and Ryan McPartlin. In this one, a local champion skier (Leclerc) and Vermont brew master (McPartlin) team up to create a seasonal microbrew, in order to save her family’s business by Christmas.

This year’s “Christmas in July” marathon will also bring the television premieres of previous Hallmark Christmas movies, including “Rescuing Christmas,” starring Rachel Leigh Cook and Sam Paige, on Saturday, July 13, “Three Wise Men and a Baby” — the extended cut, on July 6 — and “An Ice Palace Romance” on July 27.

Over on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service, Ashley Newbrough and Christopher Russell star in “Operation Nutcracker,” premiering on Monday, July 1.

Viewers will have the chance to vote for their favorites weekly on the network’s Hallmark Movie Checklist App, through Sunday, June 23rd. This summer viewers also have a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the previously announced Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City.

See the full schedule below.

Saturday, June 29: “Falling Like Snowflakes”

Stars: Rebecca Dalton, Marcus Rosner

A photographer (Dalton), determined to complete her exhibit by capturing a rare photo of a 12-sided snowflake, enlists the help of a childhood friend (Rosner) and they go on a mission they’ll never forget.

Saturday, July 6: “Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut” – television premiere

Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

Three brothers (Campbell, Hynes, Walker) get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays.

Saturday, July 13: “Rescuing Christmas” – television premiere

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook, Sam Page

Erin (Cook) is granted three Christmas wishes – with her final wish being that Christmas would just disappear. And to her bewilderment, it does! Can potential suitor Sam (Page) help her bring back Christmas?

Saturday, July 20: “A Very Vermont Christmas”

Stars: Katie Leclerc, Ryan McPartlin

A local champion skier (Leclerc) and Vermont brew master (McPartlin) teams up with an unlikely match to create a seasonal microbrew, in order to save her family’s business by Christmas.

Saturday, July 27: “An Ice Palace Romance” – television premiere

Stars: Celeste Desjardins, Marcus Rosner

A journalist (Desjardins) faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story. With the help of the owner (Rosner) and his young daughter, she begins to reevaluate her life’s purpose.

HALLMARK MOVIES NOW ORIGINAL PREMIERE:

Monday, July 1: “Operation Nutcracker”

Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Christopher Russell

When an antique nutcracker set to be auctioned at the Warby family Christmas charity goes missing, a demanding event planner (Newbrough) and the heir to the Warby dynasty (Russell) try to track it down.