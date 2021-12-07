Do you love those insanely popular Hallmark Christmas movies? Do you perhaps just like them? Or do you outright despise them?
Either way, the "Deck the Hallmark" podcast has your back. Since 2018, Greenville, South Carolina–based dads and best pals Brandon Gray (loves), Daniel "Panda" Pandolph (likes), and Daniel "Grumpy Dan" Thompson (despises) have been sharing their thoughts about these holiday juggernauts, calling out Christmas feels and ridiculously fake snow with equal enthusiasm.
The podcast hit 1 million downloads in its first year, it's been featured on "Good Morning America," and now it's the subject of a new book, "I'll Be Home for Christmas Movies" (Running Press), co-written by Bran, Panda, and Dan, with TheWrap's Reviews Editor, Alonso Duralde. "I'll Be Home" contains reviews of 116 Christmas movies, as well as recipes for throwing your own Hallmark-watching party and a brief history of Hallmark and Christmas TV, going all the way back to the 1950s.
Here's a sample of some of the show's funniest and most memorable quips (from the hosts as well as some of their celebrity guests) about cable TV's favorite small-town, cookie-baking, tree-lighting, community-center–saving Christmas movies.