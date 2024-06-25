Love stories are dominating Chiefs Kingdom this year, from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to their new Hallmark movie “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” coming this holiday season.

Tyler Hynes, Hunter King and Ed Begley Jr. are set to star in the new film, which will air during Hallmark’s 15th annual “Countdown to Christmas” event. Production begins next month in Kansas City, Missouri.

In “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” Alana Higman is confident her family’s status as Kansas City Chiefs superfans will win them the “Fan of the Year” contest, evaluated by Derrick, the Director of Fan Engagement. As they grow closer, a missing vintage Chiefs hat causes Alana to question fate, destiny, and her future with Derrick, unless Christmas magic can intervene.

The Chiefs and The Hallmark team are partnering with Skydance Sports, who will serve as executive producer. Hallmark, like The Chiefs, is based in Kanas City, making this a natural partnership.

“With Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs both homegrown, rooted in values, tradition and community, there is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations … By blending the warmth of Hallmark storytelling with the excitement of professional football, we are thrilled to give audiences a front-row seat to this community’s spirit, rich traditions and passionate fans that define Kansas City, all wrapped up in the comforting and uplifting Hallmark way, ” said Darren Abbott, Chief Brand Officer for Hallmark in a statement obtained by The Wrap.

It’s no secret that the Chiefs have been leaning into the theme of romance following the Swift and Kelce relationship. The NFL team partnered with Hallmark last season for a spoof film titled “Falling for Football.” In the trailer, Donna Kelce and Chiefs players Trey Smith and Tommy Townsend appeared, and of course many Swift references were made.

Apart from the film, the brands are preparing game-day activations, co-branded merch, and lots of on-air, social and digital promotion.

According to Hallmark, sports fans and “Countdown to Christmas” watchers are not a new crossover. “Over 50% of Hallmark Channel viewers also watched sports while the Countdown to Christmas was on air in 2023,” they reported.

“We are honored to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this … As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences. This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom’s energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season, ” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a statement.