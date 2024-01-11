‘Halo’ Prepares for a New Kind of War in Season 2 Trailer | Video

“Halo” is preparing for an all-out war in the first trailer for Season 2. The first two episodes of the Paramount+ original will premiere globally on the streaming service Feb. 8.

Last season ended with Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) taking a fatal hit that prevented the nefarious Covenant from seeing a map of the Halo rings, a deeply powerful ancient artifact that has the ability to wipe out all sentient life. Season 2 will pick up with Master Chief leading his team of elite Spartan super-soldiers in a mission against the Covenant. But as Master Chief continues to lead his team, he can’t shake the feeling that the war he’s fighting is about to permanently change due to his connection to these ancient artifacts.

“They just call it a victory,” Master Chief says in the trailer. “They say it was because of me, because of something I did.”

“Something you are. Something you can’t see,” and unseen woman responds.

Season 2 will see Master Chief risking it all to prove that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. “With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction: the Halo,” a logline for the season reads.

In addition to Schreiber, “Halo” Season 2 stars Natascha McElhone (“Californication”) as Dr. Halsey, Jen Taylor (“Halo” games, “RWBY”) as the AI companion Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine (“Fargo”) as Spartan deserter Soren-066, Shabana Azmi (“Fire”) as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Natasha Culzac (“The Witcher”) as Spartan member Riz-028, Olive Gray (“Half Moon Investigations”) as Commander Miranda Keyes, Yerin Ha (“Reef Break”) as insurrectionist teenager Kwan Ha, Bentley Kalu (“Avengers: Age of Ultron”) as Spartan member Vannak-134, Kate Kennedy (“Catastrophe”) as Spartan member Kai-125, Charlie Murphy (“Peaky Blinders”) as human member of the Covenant Makee and Danny Sapani (“Penny Dreadful”) as Captain Jacob Keyes.

Fiona O’Shaughnessy (“The Forgiven”) and Tylan Bailey, who played Soren’s wife and son, will also return as series regulars in Season 2. New additions this season include Joseph Morgan (“Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals”), Cristina Rodlo (“No One Gets Out of Here Alive,” “The Homeless World Cup”) and Christina Bennington (“Midsomer Murders”).

Though Season 1 was showrun by Steven Kane and Kyle Killen, Season 2 will be showrun and executive produced by David Wiener (“Brave New World”). In addition to Wiener, Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey executive produce the series for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill also serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. “Halo” is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television and distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.