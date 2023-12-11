Showtime Linear TV Channel to Be Rebranded to Paramount+ With Showtime in January

The change comes after the network’s streaming offering was integrated into Paramount+ in June

Paramount+ and Showtime logos
Courtesy Paramount+ and Showtime

Showtime’s linear network will officially be rebranded to Paramount+ with Showtime on January 8.

The linear version of Paramount+ with Showtime will feature new Showtime titles, including “A Gentleman in Moscow,” George Clooney’s “The Department” and “The Women in the Wall” as well as “Fellow Travelers,” “The Chi,” “The Curse,” “Yellowjackets,” and “Your Honor,” among others.

It will also include access to Paramount+ original series including “Sexy Beast,” the first and upcoming second season of “Halo,” seasons 1 and 2 of “Mayor of Kingstown,” seasons 1 through 4 of “Star Trek: Discovery,” season 1 of “Wolf Pack” and more.

The latest change comes after Showtime’s streaming offering was integrated into Paramount+ in June. The Paramount+ with Showtime streaming tier costs $11.99 per month, while the cheaper, ad-supported Essentials tier, which does not include Showtime, costs $5.99 per month.

“The move aligns the brand with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, a cornerstone integration for the streaming service, making this the first of its kind multiplatform brand that integrates streaming and linear content,” the company said in a statement.

Beginning Wednesday, Showtime’s owned and operated linear channels will air a launch campaign for the Paramount+ with Showtime rebrand to drive awareness among viewers.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

