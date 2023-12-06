Former Studio Executives Sell Spec Comedy ‘Ok, Boomer’ to Paramount

Paramount Pictures has picked up a spec script, “Ok, Boomer,” from former Paramount exec Eben Davidson, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Former Paramount president Adam Goodman will produce “Ok, Boomer” through his company Invisible Narratives with Trevor Engelson of Underground, and Davidson will also be a producer. 

The spec sale marks a significant reunion for Davidson and Goodman. Davidson previously held various roles at Paramount, including senior VP of acquisitions and production, overseeing films such as “Arrival” and “Katy Perry: Part of Me.” During this period, he initially collaborated with Goodman, who served as the president of the motion picture group.

Following a period in television, Davidson reunited with Goodman at Invisible Narratives as the head of creative. He, along with Goodman and Michael Bay, produced the 2020 pandemic lockdown film “Songbird.” Davidson initiated the development of “Ok, Boomer” during his time at Invisible Narratives.

The official logline for “Ok, Boomer” is as follows: An out-of-work dad accidentally goes viral online and becomes a social media influencer to the dismay of his teenage daughter.

Engelson, a veteran manager and producer, served as an executive producer on “Snowfall,” FX’s crime series that aired for six seasons, spanning from 2017 to 2023.

Davidson is repped by Underground

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

