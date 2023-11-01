Hartbeat CEO Thai Randolph to Step Down, Kevin Hart to Serve as Interim CEO

Hartbeat CEO Thai Randolph will step down from the role at Kevin Hart’s production company.

Founder and chairman Hart will serve as interim CEO until a permanent successor takes over. Randolph will remain a strategic advisor to Hart.

“It’s been a great honor to help shape Hartbeat into the powerhouse

entertainment platform it has become. I couldn’t be prouder of the

meteoric growth and incredible impact we’ve driven over the years,” Randolph said in a statement. “My passions are telling stories and building businesses, and for the past seven years, I’ve been able to do just that alongside some of the best

partners, colleagues, and creators in the industry. As I move on to

further explore those passions, I will continue to cheer on the

Hartbeat team as they advance the ever-important mission of keeping

the world laughing together.”

Randolph headed the 2022 merger deal between Hart’s then-two companies, Harbeat Productions and Laugh Out Loud to form Hartbeat. She helped raise $100 million from Abry Partners to fuel the growth of Hartbeat.

“Thai has played a significant role in the growth of my previous

ventures and the company we enjoy today in Hartbeat. I want to

sincerely thank her for everything she has contributed to make

Hartbeat the undisputed number-one source of comedic storytelling, and

I know she will continue to find success in her next chapter,” Hart said. “This company and its mission are deeply personal to me, and I’m

looking forward to rolling up my sleeves as Interim CEO alongside our

fantastic team. Stay tuned!”

Under Randolph, the company released over 20 projects in 2022 and has already released 18 projects in 2023, with over 70 more in development. Hartbeat recently opened three new offices, including its new Los Angeles headquarters.

Prior to her CEO appointment, Randolph held positions as President &

COO of Laugh Out Loud and COO of HartBeat Productions, where she

co-led the Laugh Out Loud’s capital raise and partnership deal with

NBCUniversal’s Peacock, brought top tier entertainment, brand and

distribution partners into the company and founded Women Write Now — a

first-of-its-kind screenwriting fellowship developed in partnership

with the Sundance Institute, to champion the next generation of Black

women in comedy through mentorship, advocacy, production, and

exhibition.