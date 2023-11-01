Kino Lorber, a leading name in the indie film scene for over 45 years, just launched the Kino Film Collection. This new streaming service is available in the U.S. on Amazon via Prime Video Channels for $5.99 per month. The platform will feature new Kino films fresh from their theatrical release along with hundreds of catalog titles. Many of these films will be available to stream for the first time.

Among the films available will be a new 4K restoration of Bernardo Bertolucci’s “The Conformist” and key titles like Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Dogtooth,” Jafar Panahi’s “Taxi,” Todd Haynes’ “Poison,” and Ana Lily Amirpour’s “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.”

Among the older titles available to stream will be classics like Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis,” F.W. Murnau’s “Nosferatu,” Robert Wiene’s “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” and Sergei Eisenstein’s “Battleship Potemkin.” The Kino Film Collection will be updated monthly with post-theatrical streaming premieres alongside curated gems and cult genre classics.

Kino Lorber president and CEO Richard Lorber stated, “I’m excited about Kino Film Collection as a destination for our newest films fresh from festivals and theaters, as well as newly launched restorations of classics and curated selections from our vast library, many streaming for the first time.”

He continued, “Over the last 45 years, we’ve introduced electrifying new films from directors at the vanguard around the world to American audiences and built a library and brand synonymous with cinematic innovation, distinguished curation, and enduring quality. The Kino Film Collection will be the place to go to find the classics of tomorrow and the best of cinema past.”

The company’s chief revenue officer, Lisa Schwartz, will oversee the service. She stated, “The creation of Kino Film Collection is the latest example of our continued commitment to independent film and to ensuring our incredible collection remains available for audiences nationwide. Many streaming services are currently undergoing a shift in their content focus and consequently, many titles are becoming increasingly difficult to find.”

She continued, “Therefore, we felt it was a business imperative to create a dedicated home where our films would be consistently available to film lovers. This curated collection allows us to highlight our successful new theatrical releases as well as repertory films and beautifully restored library classics.”

Seven-day trials are currently available.