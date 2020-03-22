Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive in Prison for Coronavirus (Report)
Reps for the jailed producer were unable to confirm that Weinstein has contracted the disease
Jeremy Fuster | March 22, 2020 @ 2:48 PM
Last Updated: March 22, 2020 @ 3:28 PM
Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus just weeks into his 23-year prison sentence for sexual assault, according to the Niagara Gazette.
Officials told the paper that the disgraced producer was one of two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 at Wende Correctional Facility, where Weinstein was transferred to on Wednesday from Rikers Island. Representatives for Weinstein said they were unable to confirm that he has contracted the virus and New York State’s Department of Corrections says it “cannot confirm an individual’s medical record.”
On February 24, Weinstein was found guilty of sexually assaulting former “Project Runway” production assistant Miriam Haleyi and raping former actress Jessica Mann, and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.
News of his infection comes as medical officials have voiced grave concerns that prisons could become hotbeds for rapid spread of the coronavirus due to close contact between inmates, urging for some prisoners to be released. The New York State Department of Corrections reported on Saturday that at least 38 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state’s prisons.
Over 11,000 positive cases have been reported in New York with 60 deaths, while over 320,000 positive cases and over 13,000 deaths have been reported so far worldwide.
Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.
Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."
Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.
Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."
Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaska" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Matthews described her symptoms over the course of a week in her posts and added that she found tests for the virus "INSANELY hard to come by."
Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he told The Athletic.
Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Instagram Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is,” the former "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star pleaded.
Prince Albert of Monaco is the first known head of state to contract the coronavirus.
Sean Payton told ESPN he tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first confirmed case in the NFL
Colton Underwood, former star of "The Bachelor," revealed in a Twitter video that despite being 28-years-old and healthy, he still tested positive for the coronavirus.
Andy Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo, announced he tested positive on March 20.
Actress Debi Mazar ("Goodfellas," "Younger") announced on March 21 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. "Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough," she wrote. "I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days."
Opera legend Placido Domingo announced on March 22 that he tested positive for COVID-19. "Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon," he wrote on Facebook.
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.