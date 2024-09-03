‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl Haliey Welch Signs to Jake Paul’s Media Company to Launch ‘Talk Tuah’ Podcast

Hailey Welch, the viral social media star also known as the “Hawk Tuah Girl,” has signed with Jake Paul’s media company to launch a weekly podcast “Talk Tuah.”

The podcast, which will be part of Paul’s Betr content network, is set to debut on Sept. 10 across platforms. The weekly podcast will include Welch’s signature comedic style and interviews with special guests. She will also contribute to Betr’s social media presence.

The debut episode is set to feature Whitney Cummings, while social media stars Josh Richards and Jake Paul will appear in later content.

In the promo video for the podcast, Welch says, “Y’all really thought I was done? I’m just getting started, baby,” before hopping on a jet ski.

It’s finally time 👀



I can’t wait to tell my story 😈 @talktuahpod coming soon @betr pic.twitter.com/3HnQXNyINI — Haliey Welch (@HalieyWelchX) September 3, 2024

“A little while ago my life took a complete left turn and it changed forever,” she added, referencing the viral “Hawk Tuah” meme, which catapulted Welch to fame.

“And along the way I realized that everybody’s entitled to their own opinion,” she continued. “Well now, it’s my time to talk.”

Paul and Joey Levy founded Betr, the sports media and mobile gambling company, in 2022. The company’s current programming slate includes “BS with Jake Paul,” “Twin Talk with Hanna and Haley Cavinder,” “Nickals and Dimes,” and “Caps Off.”

HALIEY WELCH…



WELCOME TO THE BETR FAMILY 🤝⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NHjRjbqmZS — betr (@betr) September 3, 2024

Since Welch’s viral social media moment during an on-the-street interview, the 21-year-old has amassed over two million Instagram followers, appearing on other podcasts and other media opportunities.

“This is a major addition to the Betr Media family as we continue to strategically differentiate ourselves in the market,” Betr head of media Mike Denevi said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Haliey Welch is a bona fide superstar, and her charisma, unique perspective and innate connection with her audience make her the perfect fit for our platform. Talk Tuah will bring a fresh and dynamic voice to our content lineup, and we can’t wait for our audience and brand sponsors to connect with Haliey in an authentic way that embodies the ethos of Betr Media as a whole.”

“I’m delighted to join the team at Betr who fully gets me. Together, we’re going to introduce the world to Talk Tuah every Tuesday, starting Sept. 10. My show will have a little of everything — great guests, laughs, chitchats about your pets, relationship pointers, sports and, of course, some down-home Southern charm,” Welch added.