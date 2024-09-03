‘SNL’ Stars Michael Che and Colin Jost to Host Peacock’s First-Ever Live Comedy Special | Video

You might be used to seeing Colin Jost and Michael Che just on Saturday nights, but this month, you’ll be able to catch them live on a Thursday. Peacock is set to air its first-ever live comedy special on Sept. 12, hosted by the “Weekend Update” duo.

“Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark” will stream live with an in-person audience from The Bell House in Brooklyn, bringing together “drop-in” comics only — meaning we don’t know who’s set to perform just yet. But, according to the NBCUniversal streamer, it’ll be “Colin and Michael’s favorite NYC club comics, fresh faces and maybe even some names you already know and love.”

The lineup also promises to feature both up-and-coming and established comedians, and will see the Grammy-nominated musical ensemble 1500 or Nothin’ as the house band.

You can watch the trailer below, in which Jost very nearly gives out his cohost’s phone number.

“SNL” staple Michael Mancini will direct the special, with Jost, Jeff Grosvenor and Emily Hason of No Notes Productions, Che and Rachael Edwards of 7F Project, and Rikki Hughes of Magic Lemonade serving as executive producers.

“New York After Dark” will be the first production for both 7F Project and No Notes Productions.

Fans will be able to watch the hour-long live special on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. “Saturday Night Live” then returns for Season 50 on Sept. 28 on NBC and Peacock.