Kelce Brothers Ink ‘New Heights’ Podcast Deal With Amazon’s Wondery Worth Over $100 Million

Jason and Travis Kelce have signed a deal with Amazon’s Wondery for distribution rights of the popular “New Heights” podcast, hosted by the football pair.

Timed to the upcoming NFL season, Wondery has the opportunity to monetize and distribute “New Heights” podcast episodes. The podcast will continue to be available widely on all podcast services, with early access and ad-free listening on Wondery+.

The deal between the podcast pair and Wondery, which is a three-year agreement, is worth more than $100 million, according to multiple media reports.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights,” the Kelce brothers said in a statement. “We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons.”

“Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to new heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3—see you soon, 92%ers!” the Kelce brothers added.

“Since its first play, New Heights has brought hilarious, relevant commentary and interviews, and unprecedented insider access to the NFL season and professional sports,” CEO of Wondery Jen Sargent said. “Now a cultural phenomenon, we’re excited to grow the New Heights brand together with Jason, Travis, and Amazon through Wondery’s 360-approach that will engage and excite audiences across audio, video, live experiences, merch and more.”

The weekly series continues to rank among the most popular podcasts on both the Apple Podcast and Spotify charts, and it was named Podcast of the Year at the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards.