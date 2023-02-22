HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys is not opposed to a possible ‘Succession’ spinoff, but argues that it “doesn’t seem like a natural thing.”

“I always say ‘never say never.’ When we started talking about doing a ‘Thrones’ prequel that was something that HBO had historically never done. I had some people internally saying, ‘This is crazy. What are you doing?’ That said, I think that there’s something about the universe that George created that lent itself to [spin-offs],” Bloys told Variety in an interview published Wednesday. “There’s a huge history, a lot of different families, a lot of different wars and battles. It doesn’t seem to me that there’s something in ‘Succession’ where you would go, ‘Let’s follow just this kid’ or whatever. It doesn’t seem like a natural thing to me. But if [creator Jesse Armstrong] said I want to do this, then I would follow Jesse’s lead.”

Bloys’ comments come as the Emmy Award-winning drama is set to return for its fourth season on March 26, which will revolve around the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

“The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete,” the official logline states. “A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy, told GQ magazine in an interview published on Tuesday that the possibility of bidding farewell to the character after the fourth season would “feel like a death, in a way.” However, he said that he envies some of his peers who have had “that freedom to just shoot yourself out of some different cannons.”

“Sometimes Kendall feels like the same cannon over and over again,” Strong added.

An HBO spokesperson declined to comment.

In addition to Strong, the show’s ensemble cast includes Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield and Jeannie Berlin.

Additional cast alongside Skarsgård include Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk and Stephen Root.

New cast members for Season 4 include Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Returning cast members are Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Ashley Zukerman, Larry Pine, Mark-Linn Baker and Pip Torrens.

The season will be executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Armstrong also serves as showrunner.